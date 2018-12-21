New Product: VFL701A 7.0-inch HDTV LCD Color Viewfinder/Monitor

VFL701A: 7.0-inch HDTV LCD Color Viewfinder

The VFL701A model provides the visual expression which has the high resolution and is suitable for a viewfinder which should be mounted on HD cameras by adopting the 7 type Full-HD LCD. By utilizing all of the IKEGAMI knowhow accumulated through the CRT/LCD viewfinder productions, the product has achieved the optimum performance and comfortable user-friendliness demanded for a viewfinder.

7.0 type Full-HD LCD panel

The product has the 7.0 type Full-HD LCD panel whose basic performance, providing high resolution, high brightness, wide view angles and good color reproduction capability, is excellent. The focus performance, which is rich in the accuracy, is realized by representing the image of camera on this LCD panel as efficiently as possible. Multi-format accommodation

For the broadcasting formats, the product can be accommodated with the following formats as a standard. The formats of various input signals will be automatically detected at the viewfinder's side.

1080i/60, 59.94, 50

720p / 60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, 25, 24, 23.98

1080p/60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, 25, 24, 23.98

1080PsF/30, 29.97, 25, 24, 23.98

Various built-in markers

This unit can display 4:3, 13:9, 14:9 and 15:9 markers. The safety marker for the entire effective screen can also be set at the 1% increment within 80% to 100% range. Various convenient 5-division and 10-division cross-hatching markers are provided abundantly as a standard for ease of location alignment. Controlling by the USB mouse

By connecting a commercially available USB mouse to the USB (Universal Serial Bus) terminal on this unit, it is possible to carry out the menu operations by using the mouse. Also, use of a commercially available wireless mouse will allow the remote operations of the viewfinder.

Waveform monitor/vector scope display function

The waveform monitor for luminance signals and the vector scope can be displayed. The size can be specified for 2 types: NOMAL and SMALL. The display luminance can be specified for 3 levels of brightness. Also, 3 types of waveform display positions and 2 types of display colors including GREEN and WHITE can be selected. Video Mag. (Magnification) display function

This is a function for displaying the magnified image of some preset partial area of the original image. You can set the magnification to twice, 4 times and 8 times. The visibility will become better. By using this feature, the accurate focusing operation will be possible.

External memory function

Various data (for menu settings, user markers and capture images) can be stored on a USB memory for managing the data on a PC. It is also possible to copy the data onto another VFL701A model. Updates through USB

MPU (micro-processing unit) and FPGA (field-programmable gate array) programs can be easily updated through USB.

User marker display function

As user markers, 6 types of LINE or BOX markers per scene can be set at any location with any size for up to 5 scenes. This is an ideal function for positioning of camera and the like. Switching of marker displays on various scenes can be performed instantly by assigning FUNCTION switches in accordance with the shooting situations. Drawing difficult to perform through the switch operation can be carried out by using a commercially available USB mouse. In addition, the drawing data can be stored on a USB memory for copying onto another VFL701A unit or for managing on a PC.

* An application for the patent of this feature has already been filed. Capture function

This function allows a camera image to be instantly captured, quickly switching over the captured image with the currently photographed camera image by using the switch or through the automatic operation (the switchover time to be specified on the MENU) for detailed comparisons and adjustments including location alignment and color adjustments at the shooting site through the use of only this viewfinder unit. Since the captured image can be stored on a USB memory or be downloaded to the viewfinder unit, it is possible to reproduce the image at the same view angle. The data (*) can also be used on another VFL701A unit.

* An exclusive file format is used.