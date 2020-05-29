Log in
New Prototype BabyBubble Pram, Protecting Infants From Environmental Risks, Is Currently Seeking Investment

05/29/2020 | 04:02am EDT

A unique new pram design was announced today which is intended to protect babies from airborne diseases such as Covid-19 and other environmental threats. BabyBubble is currently at prototype stage and the company is confident it can bring the pram to market in 3-6 months with the right investors on board. Furthermore, a donation from every pram sold will go to the NHS. The BabyBubble pram uses N95 filters to prevent viruses and air pollution from entering the bubble and helps parents protect infants aged 0-12 months. The eye-catching transparent bubble design also protects babies from UV rays and allows parents to adjust the bubble’s internal temperature to ensure their child is comfortable and safe.

New-born babies are exposed to a wide variety of risks when transported in regular pushchairs. These include airborne illnesses, air pollution, extreme weather, harmful UV light, insect bites, aggressive animals, or even acid attacks. The BabyBubble eliminates these risks.

The BabyBubble pram helps protect infants using a variety of unique features:

  • Air filtering: The pram uses N95 air filters to ensure that air circulating inside the pram is purified. This stops babies breathing in pollution from vehicle emissions or airborne diseases like Covid-19, influenza, common cold and chickenpox. Parents can easily replace filters when required.
  • Sun protection: The unique transparent bubble protects the child from 99.9% of harmful UV light and 97% of infrared light. It repels 70% of the sun’s heat and uses the same sun control film found on luxury hotel windows in hot countries.
  • Temperature control: The BabyBubble is fitted with a temperature check which links to a smartphone app. This allows parents to monitor the temperature inside the bubble. The pram can be further enhanced with air conditioning to regulate internal temperature.

The BabyBubble is packed with additional features to help parents safely transport their children. The pram battery charges as it rolls and comes with a self-braking system (BabyBubble can only be moved when parents push down on the handle). Its sturdy aluminium frame is lightweight and folds in a single click for easy storage. Made from BPA-free plastic, the pushchair is highly durable, and even includes an internal light which lets parents check on their little one at night.

BabyBubble’s inventor, Ian Whieldon, explains why he designed the pram: “In today’s world there are countless environmental risks which threaten new-born babies’ health – Covid-19 is just the latest danger”.

He added that: “Shockingly, traditional prams provide almost no protection against environmental threats. We know just how dangerous air pollution can be to children’s lungs, and we also know how damaging UV rays are to their skin - not to mention many other risks. The BabyBubble is designed to eliminate as many of those threats as possible while providing comfort for babies in an aesthetically-pleasing and lightweight design”.

The inventor behind BabyBubble is actively seeking investors to partner on this and a variety of other unique inventions.

--- ENDS ---

Notes for editors:

About BabyBubble

BabyBubble was designed by a British inventor who holds patents for several internationally-recognised products spanning fields as diverse as sports, defence and energy.

Supporting multimedia files can be viewed here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ibnugy3la2ri62x/AACvkzf5YNKA4SMf0Gab6Mjga?dl=0


© Business Wire 2020
