New Public Charge Rule Prioritizes Wealth over Hard Work and Family

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) strongly opposes a
rule that would make it more difficult for immigrants to obtain green
cards if they have used social services.
“Nobody should have to choose between citizenship and providing for
their children. Nobody in need of food, housing, child care, or
education should be afraid of asking for those benefits,” said Diane
Randall, Executive Secretary of the Friends Committee on National
Legislation. “Those who seek to deny immigrants these benefits lack
compassion and, more importantly, common sense.”
Proposed by the Department of Homeland Security, the new rule
dramatically expands the definition of what it means to be “a public
charge,” or someone the government deems a potential financial burden on
society. It prioritizes affluence over hard work. It serves as a
challenge for immigrant families to stay together. Lastly, it puts many
at increased risk of homelessness, illness, and malnutrition.
The Department of Homeland Security estimates that roughly 382,000 green
card applicants per year would be subject to the new public charge test.
In addition, some 517,500 applicants for other visa types could be
subject at the Citizenship and Immigration Services’ discretion.
Families with children are particularly vulnerable to the expanded
definition. They would be labeled as a “public charge” if they legally
use programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
(SNAP), Medicaid, housing assistance, and Medicare Part D. Immigrants
applying would have to earn at least 125 percent of the current federal
poverty level.
“It goes against every faith teaching that ensures those who are
strangers are welcomed, those who are homeless are sheltered, and those
who are hungry are fed,” added Randall. “We reject this sweeping
definition of a public charge. All members of our community – regardless
of their immigration status – should have access to the support they
need to survive.”
Previously, the government restricted immigration applications on public
charge grounds if it determined an immigrant would likely depend on
public cash assistance or need long-term medical care at the
government’s expense.
For more information, please visit www.fcnl.org.
Founded in 1943 by members of the Religious Society of Friends
(Quakers), FCNL lobbies Congress and the administration for U.S.
policies that advance peace, justice, and good government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006103/en/