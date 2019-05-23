Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Qosina White Paper Stresses Importance of Proper Risk Analysis Throughout Product Lifecycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Qosina is pleased to release its newly published white paper, “What Can the Medical Device Industry Learn from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 Crashes?”

Risk management is a crucial part of any design and development process. There is a series of checks and balances that must be met, and companies must have an established risk management process in place that complies with industry regulations. In the case of the two recent 737 MAX 8 plane crashes, a great deal of time has been spent trying to determine the root cause of the crashes. One notion is that critical components and software failed due to improperly conducted risk analyses early in the design stage.

Qosina’s white paper discusses the criticality of updating your medical device risk analysis throughout the product lifecycle, conducting proper complaint investigation and designing for human factors.

To download this white paper, visit https://www.qosina.com/what-can-the-medical-device-industry-learn-from-the-boeing-737-max-8-crashes.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty supplies to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of DTRIC Insurance Company, Limited and DTRIC Insurance Underwriters, Limited
BU
02:23pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Working Together to Reduce Barriers and Raise Hope
PU
02:22pNETFLIX : 'Fuller House' cast begin work on fifth and final season
AQ
02:21pELON MUSK : Musk's leaked email shows Tesla to make record deliveries in second quarter
RE
02:21pNEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend
PR
02:20pICELANDAIR : Further changes to Icelandair's flight schedule due to suspension of Boeing 737 MAX – number of passengers to Iceland continues to increase
AQ
02:20pVAPIANO : successfully concludes refinancing negotiations
EQ
02:18pQUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS : RAL Quality Label for the Super Spacer
PU
02:18pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
02:18pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil slumps 5%, U.S. crude at its cheapest since March
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About