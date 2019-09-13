Log in
New Real Estate Firm, EZ Home Team, Launches in Orange County

09/13/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

EZ Home Team addresses today’s consumer needs in a changing real estate environment

Pat Mercuri, Founder and President, announced today the launch of a new real estate company in Orange County called EZ Home Team.

“I am very pleased to announce the launch of EZ Home Team to serve the real estate needs of Southern CA. We all know that the real estate industry has changed dramatically because of technology and a more empowered consumer. The old way of doing business is over,” said Pat Mercuri.

It has been well documented that buying or selling a home can be a frustrating experience. Survey after survey shows that many consumers believe that real estate companies and realtors don’t deserve the fees they charge.

“We have researched the marketplace and are offering a new real way to buy and sell a home. Our fees are only 2% because we know that with technology today consumers are very knowledgeable about the real estate practice. Technology has made the entire process more transparent,” said Mercuri.

Samantha Falcone, a Senior Associate at EZ Home Team, elaborated, “We treat marketing a home as top priority. Everything has to be perfect today. Buyers are very discriminating, especially in Southern CA. We stage the property, arrange for home cleaning, landscape enhancement, or whatever else we need to get the home noticed and ready for sale. We schedule professional photos, video, VR media, direct mail, social media, and more! Most importantly, we have consistent weekly public open houses, along with a kick-off open house event with catered food. We know you have to treat marketing a home today differently,” said Falcone.

The company is actively recruiting top caliber sales associates in Southern CA as it expands throughout the region.

About EZ Home Team

Pat Mercuri is also the Founder of Managed Direct Response, a leading Direct Marketing Company in Orange County, and has been in business for 20 years. He has brought that marketing experience to EZ Home Team and its customers.

EZ Home Team operates with one simple philosophy. Clients come first. We pledge to be in constant communications with our clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process. For more information visit https://www.ezhometeam.co/.


© Business Wire 2019
