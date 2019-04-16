New Release of InterSystems HealthShare® Offers Provider Directory

HealthShare 2019.1 incorporates unified care record; enhancements drive collaboration and innovation across the care continuum

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, has released the 2019.1 version of the InterSystems HealthShare® suite of connected health solutions. HealthShare unites providers, patients, and payers with a unified care record and delivers foundational technology for connected health solutions. The newest member of the suite, HealthShare Provider Directory, offers a single source of truth for provider demographic and professional relationship information. With enhancements made to the clinical viewer, analytics, and interoperability, the latest version of HealthShare offers more functionality, scalability, communication, and extended decision support than ever before.

Inaccurate provider information has consequences – for patients, payers, and the providers themselves. Wrong telephone numbers and location information limits access to care. Inadvertently choosing an out-of-network provider can result in catastrophic healthcare bills. Health plans have been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for publishing inaccurate directories. And, inaccurate information propagated across multiple clinical and administrative systems at a hospital or integrated delivery network can negatively impact efficiency and cash flow. A 2017-2018 CMS review of Medicare Advantage Organization provider directories found that nearly 49 percent of them contained inaccurate information.

To respond to this, InterSystems created the HealthShare Provider Directory module, a master data management solution that automates the process of collecting, consolidating, and publishing accurate provider information. It enables users to more easily comply with regulations, enhance customer service, and improve the efficiency of any business process that requires up-to-date and accurate provider information.

As part of the HealthShare 2019.1 release, InterSystems also renamed its flagship HealthShare product module, HealthShare Information Exchange, to HealthShare Unified Care Record to better reflect the robust functionality of the technology.

“Interoperability and information exchange are hot topics now, but technology can do better than simply moving data around. If these government initiatives are going to be the foundation for innovation in healthcare, organizations need to aggregate information and build upon a true unified care record – then put the data to use to improve the patient care experience, drive down costs, and improve the health of populations,” said Don Woodlock, vice president of InterSystems HealthShare. “At InterSystems, we are committed to providing solutions that drive care coordination with enhanced intelligence to meet caregiver and patient needs.”

The latest HealthShare release also includes enhancements to its clinical viewer, expanded HL7® FHIR® capabilities, and out-of-the-box analytics functionality. InterSystems HealthShare 2019.1 is now available. To learn more, visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/healthshare/.

