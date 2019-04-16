Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Release of InterSystems HealthShare® Offers Provider Directory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

HealthShare 2019.1 incorporates unified care record; enhancements drive collaboration and innovation across the care continuum

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, has released the 2019.1 version of the InterSystems HealthShare® suite of connected health solutions. HealthShare unites providers, patients, and payers with a unified care record and delivers foundational technology for connected health solutions. The newest member of the suite, HealthShare Provider Directory, offers a single source of truth for provider demographic and professional relationship information. With enhancements made to the clinical viewer, analytics, and interoperability, the latest version of HealthShare offers more functionality, scalability, communication, and extended decision support than ever before.

Inaccurate provider information has consequences – for patients, payers, and the providers themselves. Wrong telephone numbers and location information limits access to care. Inadvertently choosing an out-of-network provider can result in catastrophic healthcare bills. Health plans have been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for publishing inaccurate directories. And, inaccurate information propagated across multiple clinical and administrative systems at a hospital or integrated delivery network can negatively impact efficiency and cash flow. A 2017-2018 CMS review of Medicare Advantage Organization provider directories found that nearly 49 percent of them contained inaccurate information.

To respond to this, InterSystems created the HealthShare Provider Directory module, a master data management solution that automates the process of collecting, consolidating, and publishing accurate provider information. It enables users to more easily comply with regulations, enhance customer service, and improve the efficiency of any business process that requires up-to-date and accurate provider information.

As part of the HealthShare 2019.1 release, InterSystems also renamed its flagship HealthShare product module, HealthShare Information Exchange, to HealthShare Unified Care Record to better reflect the robust functionality of the technology.

“Interoperability and information exchange are hot topics now, but technology can do better than simply moving data around. If these government initiatives are going to be the foundation for innovation in healthcare, organizations need to aggregate information and build upon a true unified care record – then put the data to use to improve the patient care experience, drive down costs, and improve the health of populations,” said Don Woodlock, vice president of InterSystems HealthShare. “At InterSystems, we are committed to providing solutions that drive care coordination with enhanced intelligence to meet caregiver and patient needs.”

The latest HealthShare release also includes enhancements to its clinical viewer, expanded HL7® FHIR® capabilities, and out-of-the-box analytics functionality. InterSystems HealthShare 2019.1 is now available. To learn more, visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/healthshare/.

About InterSystems
InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.intersystems.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Iteris Wins a Contract From the Lee County Department of Transportation to Assess Intelligent Transportation Systems
PU
09:13aWIPRO : Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 under IFRS
PU
09:13aLAZARD : Sandy Climan Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ultragenyx Announces UX007 Granted Fast Track Designation And Rare Pediatric Disease Designation By FDA FDA For Treatment Of Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zosano Pharma Highlights Publication Of Review, Analysis Of Trials For Migraine Treatment In 'Headache'
PU
09:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackrock'S Fink Says People Are Still Under-Risked; Says The Market Is Getting Set Up For 'Huge' Inflows Into Stocks
PU
09:13aSAP S/4HANA ADOPTION STARTER ENGAGEMENT : The Answer to Reaching Your Digital Sweet Spot
PU
09:13aEVOSYS : Wins the Prestigious Oracle HCM Development Partner of the Year Award at Oracle Modern Business Experience 2019, Las Vegas
BU
09:13aNCS RELEASES NEW CPG INDUSTRY RESEARCH : Focus Now on Loyal Buyers for Growing Your Brand
BU
09:13aEMBROKER : Raises $28M to Continue the Digital Transformation of Commercial Insurance
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
3ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About