New Report Explores Topic of Commoditization of the Live Events Industry

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) today announced a new
report that explores the subject of commoditization of the live events
industry: what it is, what it means for the industry and how to address
it.
“Unifying the Live Events Industry: A Global Events Industry Report” is
a follow-up to the day-and-a-half dialogue at the ILEA Global Event
Forum, Aug. 15-16 in Denver, which invited 30 elite live event
influencers from around the globe to discuss the opportunities and
challenges facing today’s event industry.
The group engaged in thoughtful conversation on key topics in the live
events industry. They defined what is great about the industry — its
embrace of diversity, its ability to facilitate positive change, its
economic impact — but also delved into the issues that keep them up at
night: fears of safety and security, the difficulty of effectively
communicating their value as professionals, and the expansion of digital
and online communication, among others.
“As live events professionals, we design and deliver meaningful live
experiences by harnessing the power of face-to-face interaction,” said
Sara Grauf, CSEP, ILEA president. “The ILEA Global Event Forum is the
beginning of an ongoing conversation about how ILEA and live events
professionals, associations and other industry organizations can
cultivate change and innovation for future industry growth.”
To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit ileahub.com/globaleventforumreport.
Giants Enterprises is a presenting sponsor of the 2018 Global Event
Forum.
ILEA plans to host the 2019 Global Event Forum in Minneapolis in August
2019. Dates and information to be announced.
About the International Live Events Association (ILEA)
The International Live Events Association (ILEA), formerly known as ISES
(International Special Event Society) is a global community of thousands
of creative event professionals whose skills, expertise and experience
power some of the most recognized and respected live events around the
world. For creative events professionals who seek deeper connections
with like-minded individuals, ILEA provides the education and
collaborative networking opportunities that achieve creative event
experiences. For more information, visit www.ileahub.com.
