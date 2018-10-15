New Report Explores Topic of Commoditization of the Live Events Industry

Live events professionals engaged in thoughtful conversation about facilitating positive change

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) today announced a new report that explores the subject of commoditization of the live events industry: what it is, what it means for the industry and how to address it.

“Unifying the Live Events Industry: A Global Events Industry Report” is a follow-up to the day-and-a-half dialogue at the ILEA Global Event Forum, Aug. 15-16 in Denver, which invited 30 elite live event influencers from around the globe to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing today’s event industry.

The group engaged in thoughtful conversation on key topics in the live events industry. They defined what is great about the industry — its embrace of diversity, its ability to facilitate positive change, its economic impact — but also delved into the issues that keep them up at night: fears of safety and security, the difficulty of effectively communicating their value as professionals, and the expansion of digital and online communication, among others.

“As live events professionals, we design and deliver meaningful live experiences by harnessing the power of face-to-face interaction,” said Sara Grauf, CSEP, ILEA president. “The ILEA Global Event Forum is the beginning of an ongoing conversation about how ILEA and live events professionals, associations and other industry organizations can cultivate change and innovation for future industry growth.”

