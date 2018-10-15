Log in
New Report Explores Topic of Commoditization of the Live Events Industry

10/15/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

Live events professionals engaged in thoughtful conversation about facilitating positive change

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) today announced a new report that explores the subject of commoditization of the live events industry: what it is, what it means for the industry and how to address it.

“Unifying the Live Events Industry: A Global Events Industry Report” is a follow-up to the day-and-a-half dialogue at the ILEA Global Event Forum, Aug. 15-16 in Denver, which invited 30 elite live event influencers from around the globe to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing today’s event industry.

The group engaged in thoughtful conversation on key topics in the live events industry. They defined what is great about the industry — its embrace of diversity, its ability to facilitate positive change, its economic impact — but also delved into the issues that keep them up at night: fears of safety and security, the difficulty of effectively communicating their value as professionals, and the expansion of digital and online communication, among others.

“As live events professionals, we design and deliver meaningful live experiences by harnessing the power of face-to-face interaction,” said Sara Grauf, CSEP, ILEA president. “The ILEA Global Event Forum is the beginning of an ongoing conversation about how ILEA and live events professionals, associations and other industry organizations can cultivate change and innovation for future industry growth.”

To download a complimentary copy of the report, visit ileahub.com/globaleventforumreport.

Giants Enterprises is a presenting sponsor of the 2018 Global Event Forum.

ILEA plans to host the 2019 Global Event Forum in Minneapolis in August 2019. Dates and information to be announced.

About the International Live Events Association (ILEA)

The International Live Events Association (ILEA), formerly known as ISES (International Special Event Society) is a global community of thousands of creative event professionals whose skills, expertise and experience power some of the most recognized and respected live events around the world. For creative events professionals who seek deeper connections with like-minded individuals, ILEA provides the education and collaborative networking opportunities that achieve creative event experiences. For more information, visit www.ileahub.com.


© Business Wire 2018
