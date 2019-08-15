Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Report Forecasts $780 Million Quantum Computing Market in 2025 and Profiles 42 Leading Quantum Computing Organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

CROZET, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Quantum Computing Strategies: 2019 https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-computing-strategies-2019/, a new report from Inside Quantum Technology, the market for quantum computing will reach $780 million by 2025, going on to reach $2.6 billion by 2029. In addition to providing a granular ten-year forecast of the worldwide quantum computing market, this report provides detailed profiles of 42 companies and research institutes that are key influencers for quantum computing.

The methodology employed for this report involved both primary and secondary research. Primary research consisted of interviews conducted primarily on the phone, through e-mail or in person. Almost 40 interviews were conducted with key industry, academic and national lab leaders. Secondary research consisted of reviews of both technical and business articles related to quantum encryption.

More than 40 Strategic Profiles of Computing Leaders
The profiles in this report chronicle their main products and services, along with their product roadmaps, marketing strategies and views on the quantum computing market in general. A list of the firms profiled is provided below.

Companies and Other Organizations Profiled in “Quantum Computing Strategies – 2019”
1 QbitQindom
AlibabaProteinQure
Artiste-qbQ-CTRL
AtosQCWare
AuroraQQilimanjaro Quantum Tech SL
D-WaveQindom
GoogleQuTech
GTNQu and Co
HoneywellQuantum Benchmark
HQS Quantum SimulationsQuantum Motion
Horizon Quantum ComputingQxBranch
IBMRigetti
Innovate UKSeeQC
IntelSiemens Healthcare
MDRSoftwareQ
MicrosoftSolid State AI
NetramarkStrangeworks
National Physical LaboratoryUCLQ
OQCUniversity of Bristol
ProteinQureUniversity of Sussex
Q-CTRLUniversity of Toronto
QCWareXanadu
Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech SLZapata

The Future of Quantum Computing: Comprehensive Ten-year Market Forecasts

The hardware projections in the report are broken out by quantum computers, quantum annealers and quantum simulators, with both numbers of machines shipped and the value of the market provided. By 2029, Inside Quantum Technology predicts that, in total, almost 140 of these machines will be shipped annually.  

The report also predicts consolidation in the quantum computing software sector, although this sector will remain crowded with dozens of firms active, because of low barriers to entry. Price points for quantum software have yet to firm up -- a significant amount of open source software is currently used in the quantum computing. According to the projections in Quantum Computing Strategies: 2019, in 2025 the quantum computing software market will achieve almost $240 million going on to reach more than $900 in 2029.

Meanwhile, all but the largest businesses will access quantum through quantum clouds such as those, currently available from IBM and D-Wave. Revenues from such services are low at present -- users are often researchers who have free access. But large corporate users are already paying for access to quantum clouds and by 2029 revenues from quantum cloud services are expected to be over $740 million.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. Quantum technology includes quantum computer markets and software, quantum key encryption, post-quantum encryption, quantum sensors, etc. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in the quantum technology sector, Inside Quantum Technology runs a popular daily newsfeed (Quantum Technology News) on business-related happenings in quantum technology. This free newsfeed can be subscribed to at Inside Quantum Technology’s Web site https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/quantum-news/.

Inside Quantum Technology also organizes major conferences on quantum technology in both Europe and the USA. The Inside Quantum Technology -- Europe conference will be held in The Hague in October, 2019 (See: https://europe2019.iqtevent.com) and Inside Quantum Technology – USA will be held in New York City in April, 2020. You can also follow Inside Quantum Technology on Twitter and on Linked-In where we discuss technology trends, company announcements and the industry’s on-going progress.

For more details on the Quantum Computing Strategies: 2019 report contact:
Lawrence Gasman
Telephone: 434 825 1311
Lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/326364a2-13d2-4c8d-9bcc-ed4135613300

Primary Logo

Quantum Computing Graph

Aggregate Revenues for Quantum Computers: By Type of Revenues ($Millions)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pCISCO : What's New with the Cisco Catalyst 9800 Series?
PU
02:37pCISCO : Intelligent, Integrated Management with Cisco Headsets
PU
02:37pCATALYST IE3400 HEAVY DUTY SERIES : The Cisco Catalyst built for the harshest environments
PU
02:37pCISCO : How Many Words is Running Code Worth?
PU
02:35pGolden Predator Welcomes Additions to the Brewery Creek Technical Team
GL
02:34pWarren Equity-Backed Superior Industrial Maintenance Company Announces Acquisition of Carolina Coatings Solutions
BU
02:32pKORN FERRY : To Share or Not to Share? Korn Ferry Survey Asks Professionals Whether Revealing Salary Information to Colleagues is Off Limits
PU
02:32pCINTAS CORPORATION : Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps
BU
02:31pBEHR PAINT : 's 2020 Color of the Year Brings Us "Back To Nature"
PR
02:31pCORCENTRIC : Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : GE shares fall on report alleging its finances are worse than disclosed
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group