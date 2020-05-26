Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Report Highlights How 3D Printing Optimizes Supply Chains and Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

Markforged publishes 100+ use cases across every industry, spanning a wide range materials

Markforged, the leading manufacturer of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today released a new Trends Report and Additive Applications Library that shows how modern manufacturers are using additive manufacturing to drive supply chain optimization and value in their organizations. The resources examine more than 100 applications within aerospace and defense, automotive, education, electronics, medical, and manufacturing; and applications across prototyping, tools and fixtures, end-use parts, and maintenance parts.

“Many of our industry peers still believe that the value of additive manufacturing is 10-15 years away when you can 3D print houses, cars, and airplanes,” said Michael Papish, VP of Marketing at Markforged. “But we’re seeing real value with customers today. Applications we’re featuring in our new Trends Report and Applications Library are already practical applications that manufacturers can use to save money, reduce downtime, and open up new revenue streams. Additive isn’t future hype, it’s already here calling from inside the house.”

Trends Report: “The Additive Movement has Arrived”

Markforged analyzed 100+ applications from around the globe across six major industries to understand how 3D printing is being used in the world today. The report found an unprecedented array of applications that demonstrate a strong, growing movement toward additive manufacturing. The applications centered around four major themes: accessibility, design freedom, physical strength and durability, and reliability — all of which are meant to improve or complement their traditional manufacturing processes and workstreams. This report discusses how we got here and the applications that are changing the way industries operate. This report authentically showcases a breadth of additive applications that are changing manufacturing, from the ability to relieve skilled workers to focus on prototyping instead of tooling to producing critical experimental test nozzles in a matter of days instead of months. The scope of applications included gives a unique view into the manufacturing industry and how additive manufacturing is driving business value.

Database: “The Additive Applications Library”

The Additive Applications Library is a comprehensive exploration tool that allows users to find real-world 3D printing use cases and examples from Markforged customers around the globe. Users can filter by industry, application, and materials to help to identify similar 3D printing opportunities in their organization and provide inspiration for new ways to improve their manufacturing processes.

More Information

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has about 250 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pQNB CORP. : Declares Dividend
PR
02:43pCOLONY CAPITAL : to Present at RBC 2020 Global Datacenter & Connectivity Conference (virtual)
BU
02:41p'RALLY OF HOPE' : Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
RE
02:39pDENTAL OFFICES READY TO WELCOME BACK PATIENTS IN WISCONSIN : What to Expect When You Return to Dental Chairs
BU
02:37pSECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pSOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pNEW ASIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pINNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pTOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Reschedules Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
02:31pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances In Production And Design Of Synthetic Hair Wigs To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group