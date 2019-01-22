New Report Provides FBI Agents' First-Hand Accounts of How the Government Shutdown Impacts FBI Operations

The FBI Agents Association today released a new report that provides
first-hand accounts of how the lack of funding caused by the government
shutdown affects Agents’ work, and identifies the risks that may emerge
as the shutdown continues. The report, Voices from the Field: FBI
Agent Accounts of the Real Consequences of the Government Shutdown,
is a compilation of stories submitted by Special Agents across the
country. FBIAA members provided their perspectives for the report on a
voluntary and confidential basis.
"As FBI Agents, our commitment to our work is unwavering," said FBIAA
President Thomas O’Connor. "Agents are at work without pay to protect
the American people. We continue to make the personal and professional
sacrifices to do our jobs and protect this country. We are releasing Voices
from the Field to ensure that our elected leaders and members of the
public are aware that the resources available to support the work of FBI
Agents are currently stretched to the breaking point and are dwindling
day by day."
The report details of how a lack of funding caused by the government
shutdown is undermining criminal, counter-terrorism and
counter-intelligence operations; delaying and complicating child
trafficking and exploitation investigations; harming cooperation with
local law enforcement; reducing informant cooperation; and hindering a
wide range of other efforts.
The report shows that Agents’ basic operations needs are being
compromised as a result of prohibitions against buying pre-paid phone
cards, booking air travel, and using official FBI vehicles (because
there is no funding for gas). In addition, the report provides examples
of the personal hardships suffered by Agents’ families as Agents
continue to work without pay.
“For us, the fight for funding is not political. It is a matter of
completing our mission to protect this country from criminal and
national security threats,” said O’Connor. “It's time for Congress and
the White House to negotiate an agreement that protects national
security and public safety, so that Agents can get back to work,"
concluded O’Connor. “Our message is simple. For FBI Special Agents,
financial security is national security. It is critical to fund the FBI
immediately.”
To read the full report Voices from the Field: FBI Agent Accounts of
the Real Consequences of the Government Shutdown, visit FBIAA.org
or click here.
