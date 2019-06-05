New Report Reveals Decrease in Proposed Home Applications in Los Angeles City Following Measure JJJ

Funded through a research grant provided by the California Homebuilding Foundation, LAplus and the Real Estate Development & Design Program in the College of Environmental Design at University of California Berkeley prepared and released the report, “Measure JJJ: An Evaluation of Impacts on Residential Development in the City of Los Angeles.”

This report analyzed the effects and impacts of Measure JJJ, which was passed by voters in the City of Los Angeles in November 2016 and requires developments adding 10 or more new dwelling units, plan amendments, zone changes and/or height changes to adhere to specific labor and affordable housing mandates.

Measure JJJ also requires Los Angeles City’s Planning Department to create a Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) Program, which provides a density bonus matching or exceeding the amount stipulated in California’s current density bonus laws.

Key Findings and Trends:

Decline in number of homes proposed in permit applications

Few homes proposed or approved under Measure JJJ

Significant numbers of homes proposed under TOC program

Heavy reliance on TOC program in late 2018

According to the report’s authors, the analysis produced a “tale of two policies,” as Measure JJJ impeded the entitlement pathway by eliminating zone changes and building plan amendments, while TOC programs further incentivized the application of permits for new affordable and mixed-income housing units.

A full copy of the 59-page report can be downloaded from California Homebuilding Foundation’s Online Research Library: https://www.mychf.org/research-project-library/

