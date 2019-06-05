New Report Reveals Decrease in Proposed Home Applications in Los Angeles City Following Measure JJJ

Funded through a research grant provided by the California Homebuilding
Foundation, LAplus and the Real Estate Development & Design Program in
the College of Environmental Design at University of California Berkeley
prepared and released the report, “Measure JJJ: An Evaluation of Impacts
on Residential Development in the City of Los Angeles.”
This report analyzed the effects and impacts of Measure JJJ, which was
passed by voters in the City of Los Angeles in November 2016 and
requires developments adding 10 or more new dwelling units, plan
amendments, zone changes and/or height changes to adhere to specific
labor and affordable housing mandates.
Measure JJJ also requires Los Angeles City’s Planning Department to
create a Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) Program, which provides a
density bonus matching or exceeding the amount stipulated in
California’s current density bonus laws.
Key Findings and Trends:
-
Decline in number of homes proposed in permit applications
-
Few homes proposed or approved under Measure JJJ
-
Significant numbers of homes proposed under TOC program
-
Heavy reliance on TOC program in late 2018
According to the report’s authors, the analysis produced a “tale of two
policies,” as Measure JJJ impeded the entitlement pathway by eliminating
zone changes and building plan amendments, while TOC programs further
incentivized the application of permits for new affordable and
mixed-income housing units.
A full copy of the 59-page report can be downloaded from California
Homebuilding Foundation’s Online Research Library: https://www.mychf.org/research-project-library/
About the California Homebuilding Foundation
The California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) is the industry’s catalyst
for producing scholarships, funding pertinent research studies, and
supporting educational programs. Our mission is to provide students in
homebuilding the opportunity to explore their potential and recognize
the industry leaders who have already reached theirs. Those who support
the California homebuilding Foundation invest in the sustainability of
our industry’s workforce and the integrity of our local communities. To
learn more, visit www.mychf.org.
