Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Report Shows Magecart Detections Exceed 2 Million and Offers Key Insights for E-Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the global leader in attack surface management, today released research highlighting the explosive growth of Magecart, the cybercrime syndicate comprised of dozens of subgroups that specialize in cyberattacks involving digital credit card theft by skimming online payment forms. Magecart code has been inserted on millions of sites and compromised the payment information of millions of users.

The report titled 'Magecart: The State of a Growing Threat' breaks down the current prevalence of Magecart attacks, as well as several essential trends online merchants should be aware of as the web-skimming epidemic targets their customers at an unprecedented rate. So far, RiskIQ has detected Magecart skimming code on websites 2,086,529 times. These detections include 18,000 hosts that were directly breached, with many more likely to fall victim this year.

With the company's internet-wide visibility, gained by crawling and passive-sensing the internet since 2010, RiskIQ has one-of-a-kind insight into this rapidly proliferating threat. This visibility has yielded some of the most significant Magecart discoveries to-date, such as the breaches of British Airways and Ticketmaster and the widespread use of misconfigured Amazon S3 Buckets to spread malicious code. It now provides an invaluable snapshot of the state of digital web-skimming.

According to the report, the most significant factor in Magecart's rise is that site owners' lack visibility into the code running on their site. The research found that the average breach lasts over two weeks, with many lasting much longer than that.

"Quietly, Magecart is eating away at the e-commerce industry because website owners lack visibility into the code that's running on their site," said Yonathan Klijnsma, head researcher at RiskIQ and leading expert in Magecart research. "This is a bigger problem than most people realize, as skimming code can exist on a breached website for weeks, months, or even indefinitely, victimizing any visitor that makes purchases on that site."

Other insights include:

  • 17% of all Malvertisements detected by RiskIQ contain Magecart skimmers
     
  • The average length of a Magecart breach is 22 days with many lasting years, or even indefinitely.
     
  • Shopping platforms such as Magento and OpenCart are the lifeblood of many Magecart groups. RiskIQ has detected 9,688 vulnerable Magento hosts.
     
  • Magecart infrastructure is vast, with 573 known C2 domains, and 9,189 hosts observed loading C2 domains.
     
  • Because Magecart skimmers stay on websites for so long, threat actors are purchasing Magecart infrastructure that's gone offline to assume access to these breached sites.

The entire report, containing additional insights and information, is available for download here: https://www.riskiq.com/research/magecart-growing-threat/

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an 'organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, 'RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk and take action to protect the business, brand and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners and MassMutual Ventures.
Visit https://www.riskiq.com or follow us on Twitter. Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/.

© 2019 RiskIQ, Inc. All rights reserved. RiskIQ is a registered trademark of RiskIQ, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact
Holly Hitchcock
Front Lines Media
805-801-9798
Holly@FrontLines.io

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aBOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Letter to shareholders - publication of 2018-2019 annual report, agm circular and proxy form
PU
06:32aFRANCHISE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aMITCHAM INDUSTRIES : Declares Cash Dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock
PR
06:31aIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Announces New Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
06:31aNeptune Announces New Strategic Partnership with American Media LLC.
AQ
06:31aKINDER MORGAN : Announces Commercial in Service of the First Unit at the Elba Island Liquefaction Facility
BU
06:28aOil edges up but still set for big weekly loss on demand worries
RE
06:27aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:26aAnalysts cut Asian firms' 2019 profit outlook on trade worries
RE
06:26aCatharina Borgenstierna participates as keynote speaker at the European Commission StartUp Breakfast today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group