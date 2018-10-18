New Report: Students Don’t Have Access to Core Courses
10/18/2018 | 10:09am EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of where a school is located and how well it is performing, students who work hard should still be able to graduate ready to succeed in college and the workforce, right? Unfortunately, the answer is “no” for millions of students nationwide.
For example, not a single state offers Algebra I or Biology in all high schools. Additionally, the data reveal a disturbing pattern of inequity: as the percentage of minority or low-income populations in schools increases, access to core courses decreases.