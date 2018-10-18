Log in
New Report: Students Don’t Have Access to Core Courses

0
10/18/2018 | 10:09am EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of where a school is located and how well it is performing, students who work hard should still be able to graduate ready to succeed in college and the workforce, right? Unfortunately, the answer is “no” for millions of students nationwide.

Today, ExcelinEd published College and Career Pathways: Equity and Access, a first-of-its-kind report identifying significant gaps nationwide in high school students’ access to college and career preparation courses.

For example, not a single state offers Algebra I or Biology in all high schools. Additionally, the data reveal a disturbing pattern of inequity: as the percentage of minority or low-income populations in schools increases, access to core courses decreases.

For more information on the access gap and potential state-level solutions to the issue, view the report and accompanying resources.

