News : Companies

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Report by Evaluator Group Validates Key Benefits of Spectra

06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

StorCycle Software as a Valuable Tool for Storage Lifecycle Management

Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today shared third-party test results verifying that StorCycle® software, a storage lifecycle management solution, is adept at pinpointing inactive data and completed projects using a variety of criteria, including age, size, and other measures, and migrating those files to a more cost-effective storage tier consisting of secondary NAS, the public cloud, object storage and tape, saving organizations time, money and headaches.

Throughout a series of tests, Evaluator Group, an IT analyst firm, validated numerous StorCycle features, including its ability to scan, migrate, retrieve and store data. The testing concluded that StorCycle is secure and reliable, offers a simple interface, and provides the potential for significant cost savings when deployed to solve complex data management and archiving challenges. Download the full report.

“Without properly identifying and managing data, organizations often squander expensive primary storage capacity by keeping infrequently accessed data on these devices, leading to unnecessary purchases of more primary storage and greater costs for data protection,” said Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst, Evaluator Group. “Our tests found that Spectra Logic’s StorCycle addresses these issues by providing an effective tool for identifying data that is not being used and moving it to a lower cost storage tier for easy access and protection.”

Highlights of the lab tests for StorCycle include:

  • The features provided with StorCycle provide functionality to facilitate a full data lifecycle from identification through retrieving archived data.
  • The ability to quickly access and retrieve previously archived files and projects makes StorCycle a flexible solution for managing data as an organization’s needs or resources may change.
  • StorCycle maintains an intuitive user experience from installation through managing data across its full lifecycle process.
  • Spectra Logic’s commitment to continuous, agile development of the StorCycle software will further enhance the many storage management benefits that were found during this testing.

“A significant amount of data is being stored on the wrong tier of storage, costing organizations millions of dollars a year,” said Jeff Braunstein, director of product management, Spectra Logic. “Deploying a modern storage lifecycle management workflow has the potential to reduce the cost of storing data by up to 70 percent. We’re pleased that the Evaluator Group’s lab test of StorCycle validates that our solution is easy to use and effective, with the potential to help companies manage and store their growing repositories of data much more efficiently.”

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
