New Report by sparks & honey Explores the Forces Shaping Culture in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based cultural consultancy, sparks & honey , has launched its latest report, Strangers in A Strange Land . With an overarching theme of trust and cultural alienation, the report highlights 15 of the most powerful and emergent trends poised to shape culture over the next 12 to 18 months – arming business leaders with the intelligence they need to make insightful decisions.



“The priorities of CEOs today are shifting. While they continue to focus on changes in consumer behavior, regulation and cybersecurity, the data shows that they are also increasingly concerned about issues like pollution, sustainable development, the threat of automation, political and social instability and reskilling or upskilling the workforce to maximize human potential. At its core, this is a report about the evolving cultural landscape, changes in our society at large, and the areas of change that business leaders need to pay close attention to as they look to make an impact on the world and drive change over the next year,” said Terry Young, CEO of sparks & honey.

According to the report, we will continue to experience unprecedented volatility, with virtually everything we might have once considered secure in flux. But this very uncertainty should not necessarily be seen through a negative lens, since it also means the future is more malleable than ever before.

In the years ahead, on a global basis, we’ll see this “certainty of uncertainty” accelerating, and the sense of cultural anomie becoming even more profound. The analysis identified three trends from sparks & honey’s proprietary taxonomy, the Elements of Culture, which are used as guiding chapters. These are:

Shadow World , a trend tracking the half-hidden side of existence.

, a trend tracking the half-hidden side of existence. Technomaladies , a trend tracking the ways that our obsession with devices and platforms is transforming our lifestyles.

, a trend tracking the ways that our obsession with devices and platforms is transforming our lifestyles. Outsiders Welcome, a trend tracking how we’re socially adapting to beliefs and perspectives that don’t fit our historical experiences.

“Consumers now live in a state of negotiated reality, which means they experience the world through constant tension between different, and often equally valid, perceptions of the truth,” said Camilo La Cruz, Chief Strategy Officer at sparks & honey. “In the report we examine how the lack of absolute standards and universal principles can make it seem like we’ve killed common sense — everything is relative, and so, everything is acceptable. How do business leaders build trust when we can’t even agree on what’s true and what’s not? What opportunities lie ahead for those willing to invest in data integrity and new verification services? These are the type of big picture business challenges and opportunities we set out to explore.”

This report was created using the company’s proprietary technology platform, Q™, which brings together a wide range of public data sources as well as intelligence from the consultancy’s Advisory Board and Scout Network. As part of the research, the team examined millions of culture conversations from the past 12 months, identifying the most energized and polarized conversations, as well as how themes evolved over time. Using pattern recognition methods, sparks & honey was able to organize and identify new and relevant trends with a high likelihood of impacting the world around us, and therefore brands, institutions and consumers over the next 12 to 18 months.

To download the full report and to see other sparks & honey reports, visit https://sparksandhoney.com/

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-led cultural consultancy that helps global organizations understand and take advantage of accelerating change. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts, including its “brain trust” of distinguished Board members, sparks & honey identifies emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a disruption-prone world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group. Inc. (NYSE:OMC).