New Research Coverage Highlights Magellan Health, AGNC Investment, EQT GP Holdings, LP, EnPro Industries, Tactile Systems Technology, and Synopsys — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP), EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MGLN DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MGLN

AGNC DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AGNC

EQGP DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EQGP

NPO DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NPO

TCMD DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TCMD

SNPS DOWNLOAD: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SNPS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP), EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 4th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. (MGLN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Magellan Health's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Magellan Health reported revenue of $1,810.92MM vs $1,419.14MM (up 27.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.24 (up 129.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Magellan Health reported revenue of $5,838.58MM vs $4,836.88MM (up 20.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.72 vs $3.36 (up 40.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.43 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MGLN

-----------------------------------------

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. (AGNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AGNC Investment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, AGNC Investment reported revenue of $414.00MM vs $293.00MM (up 41.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.05 (up 1,300.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AGNC Investment reported revenue of $1,293.00MM vs $1,321.00MM (down 2.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.04 vs $1.79 (up 13.97%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.38 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AGNC

-----------------------------------------

EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP (EQGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

EQT GP Holdings, LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, EQT GP Holdings, LP reported revenue of $269.76MM vs $196.82MM (up 37.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.24 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EQT GP Holdings, LP reported revenue of $834.10MM vs $735.61MM (up 13.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.98 vs $0.80 (up 22.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.45 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=EQGP

-----------------------------------------

ENPRO INDUSTRIES (NPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

EnPro Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, EnPro Industries reported revenue of $393.60MM vs $307.60MM (up 27.96%) and basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.42 (up 11.90%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EnPro Industries reported revenue of $1,309.60MM vs $1,187.70MM (up 10.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $25.28 vs -$1.86. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.48 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full EnPro Industries (NPO) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NPO

-----------------------------------------

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC. (TCMD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tactile Systems Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Tactile Systems Technology reported revenue of $34.13MM vs $26.26MM (up 29.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.22 (down 36.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tactile Systems Technology reported revenue of $109.28MM vs $84.54MM (up 29.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.18 (up 88.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.38 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TCMD

-----------------------------------------

SYNOPSYS, INC. (SNPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synopsys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Synopsys reported revenue of $779.71MM vs $695.38MM (up 12.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.78 (down 32.05%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Synopsys reported revenue of $2,724.88MM vs $2,422.53MM (up 12.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $1.76 (down 48.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.54 and is expected to report on December 5th, 2018.

To read the full Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) report, download it here: http://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SNPS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.