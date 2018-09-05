New Research Coverage Highlights SP Plus, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Digital Turbine, Farmer Brothers, Children's Place, and Key Energy Services — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM), Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM), Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), and Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP), Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM), Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM), Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), and Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 31st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SP PLUS CORPORATION (SP) REPORT OVERVIEW

SP Plus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SP Plus reported revenue of $362.20MM vs $403.50MM (down 10.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $0.73 (down 6.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SP Plus reported revenue of $1,590.50MM vs $1,568.40MM (up 1.41%) and basic earnings per share $1.86 vs $1.04 (up 78.85%). SP Plus is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.41 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full SP Plus Corporation (SP) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SP

-----------------------------------------

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (HESM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hess Midstream Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hess Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $164.70MM vs $138.30MM (up 19.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.21 (up 52.38%). Hess Midstream Partners LP is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.47 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

To read the full Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HESM

-----------------------------------------

DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. (APPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Digital Turbine's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Digital Turbine reported revenue of $22.11MM vs $15.15MM (up 45.92%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Digital Turbine reported revenue of $74.75MM vs $40.21MM (up 85.92%) and basic earnings per share -$0.75 vs -$0.36. Digital Turbine is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.01 and is expected to report on June 11th, 2019.

To read the full Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APPS

-----------------------------------------

FARMER BROTHERS COMPANY (FARM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Farmer Brothers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Farmer Brothers reported revenue of $157.93MM vs $138.19MM (up 14.28%) and basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs $0.10. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Farmer Brothers reported revenue of $541.50MM vs $544.38MM (down 0.53%) and basic earnings per share $1.46 vs $5.45 (down 73.21%). Farmer Brothers is expected to report earnings on September 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.69 and is expected to report on September 27th, 2018.

To read the full Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FARM

-----------------------------------------

CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC. (PLCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Children's Place's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Children's Place reported revenue of $448.72MM vs $373.60MM (up 20.11%) and basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.81 (down 44.44%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Children's Place reported revenue of $1,870.28MM vs $1,785.32MM (up 4.76%) and basic earnings per share $4.82 vs $5.51 (down 12.52%). Children's Place is expected to report earnings on November 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.38 and is expected to report on March 19th, 2019.

To read the full Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLCE

-----------------------------------------

KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (KEG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Key Energy Services' Recent Financial Performance

Key Energy Services is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.48 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KEG

-----------------------------------------

