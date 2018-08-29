New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for BofI Holding, Digimarc, DHT, International Seaways, QEP Resources, and Intelsat S.A. — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI), Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP), and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI), Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP), and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BOFI HOLDING, INC. (BOFI) REPORT OVERVIEW

BofI Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, BofI Holding reported interest income of $118.90MM vs $98.54MM (up 20.66%) and basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.53 (up 16.98%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, BofI Holding reported interest income of $475.07MM vs $387.29MM (up 22.67%) and basic earnings per share $2.41 vs $2.11 (up 14.22%). BofI Holding is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.53 and is expected to report on August 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DIGIMARC CORPORATION (DMRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Digimarc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Digimarc reported revenue of $5.44MM vs $5.59MM (down 2.67%) and basic earnings per share -$0.71 vs -$0.68. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Digimarc reported revenue of $25.21MM vs $21.79MM (up 15.69%) and basic earnings per share -$2.44 vs -$2.36. Digimarc is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.48 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DHT HOLDINGS, INC. (DHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

DHT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, DHT reported revenue of $67.23MM vs $86.34MM (down 22.13%) and basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DHT reported revenue of $355.05MM vs $356.01MM (down 0.27%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.10 (down 50.00%). DHT is expected to report earnings on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.10 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC. (INSW) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Seaways' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, International Seaways reported revenue of $56.91MM vs $71.96MM (down 20.91%) and basic earnings per share -$0.65 vs -$0.40. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Seaways reported revenue of $290.10MM vs $398.32MM (down 27.17%) and basic earnings per share -$3.64 vs -$0.62. International Seaways is expected to report earnings on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

QEP RESOURCES, INC. (QEP) REPORT OVERVIEW

QEP Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, QEP Resources reported revenue of $532.40MM vs $383.70MM (up 38.75%) and basic earnings per share -$1.42 vs $0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, QEP Resources reported revenue of $1,622.90MM vs $1,377.10MM (up 17.85%) and basic earnings per share $1.12 vs -$5.62. QEP Resources is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.13 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTELSAT S.A. (I) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intelsat S.A.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Intelsat S.A. reported revenue of $537.71MM vs $533.23MM (up 0.84%) and basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intelsat S.A. reported revenue of $2,148.61MM vs $2,188.05MM (down 1.80%) and basic earnings per share -$1.50 vs $8.65. Intelsat S.A. is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.08 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

