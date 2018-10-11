New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Regis, Medical Properties Trust, Hovnanian Enterprises, American Electric Power, Kemper, and CalAmp — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV), American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV), American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

REGIS CORPORATION (RGS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Regis reported revenue of $294.88MM vs $320.90MM (down 8.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.03 (up 233.33%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Regis reported revenue of $1,214.07MM vs $1,268.46MM (down 4.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs -$0.35. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.91 and is expected to report on August 20th, 2019.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. (MPW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Medical Properties Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Medical Properties Trust reported revenue of $201.90MM vs $166.81MM (up 21.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.21 (up 42.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Medical Properties Trust reported revenue of $704.75MM vs $541.14MM (up 30.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs $0.86 (down 4.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.42 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC (HOV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hovnanian Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Hovnanian Enterprises reported revenue of $456.71MM vs $592.04MM (down 22.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$2.28. For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Hovnanian Enterprises reported revenue of $2,451.67MM vs $2,752.25MM (down 10.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.25 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. (AEP) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Electric Power's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, American Electric Power reported revenue of $4,013.20MM vs $3,576.50MM (up 12.21%) and basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.76 (up 40.79%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Electric Power reported revenue of $15,424.90MM vs $16,380.10MM (down 5.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.89 vs $1.24 (up 213.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.13 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

KEMPER CORPORATION (KMPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kemper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Kemper reported revenue of $741.90MM vs $684.40MM (up 8.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.71 (up 2.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kemper reported revenue of $2,723.40MM vs $2,521.90MM (up 7.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.34 vs $0.33 (up 609.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.37 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

CALAMP CORP. (CAMP) REPORT OVERVIEW

CalAmp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, CalAmp reported revenue of $96.04MM vs $89.77MM (up 6.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.35. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, CalAmp reported revenue of $365.91MM vs $351.10MM (up 4.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs -$0.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.14 and is expected to report on April 25th, 2019.

