New Research Results: Most Sales Organizations Do Little or No Coaching – But Those that Do Coach See a Big Increase in Sales Performance

The sales performance, coaching, and training firm – Integrity Solutions
– has new research results on the impact of coaching on sales team
performance.
The findings – from a study of more than 200 sales leaders done in
partnership with the Sales Management Association – point to dramatic
implications for organizations that prioritize coaching and do it well.
But the results also come with a caution for many firms that don’t.
According to the research, three quarters of those surveyed believe
sales coaching is important – yet roughly the same number say they do
little or no coaching. What’s more, less than half – 46% of the sales
leaders surveyed – think their organization is any good at coaching,
even though they may claim to value it highly.
The survey polled sales leaders at 193 organizations. The findings point
to a big performance gap for the organizations that say they’re good at
coaching – and do it regularly. Those organizations are 15% more likely
to hit their revenue goals compared to other organizations.
“These results paint a very clear picture: Most sales leaders know
coaching drives stronger results – but they don’t coach or don’t do it
well,” said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “But those that
do coach – are good at it and do it regularly – have sales teams that
outperform all others.”
The data also points to a common hang-up with coaching. Some 63% of
those surveyed say their company lacks a clear definition of what
coaching is – and isn’t. Managers in those organizations often rely on
their own instincts and experience to define coaching, which has direct
impact on whether it’s effective or not.
“We know that sales managers often see coaching incorrectly – and that’s
often because they were not coached themselves – so they have little
understanding of how it should work, how it can make such a difference
in performance,” said Esterday. “If you were never coached – you’re less
likely to know how to coach and unlikely to value it.”
The survey findings show huge gains for organizations that provide
coaching for their sales managers – what’s often referred to as
“coaching the coaches”. Those firms are 23% more likely to achieve their
sales goals than organizations that don’t coach their managers.
Details on the new coaching research results – including a quick guide
for an organization’s coaching proficiency and steps for building a
robust coaching culture – are available in a
complimentary research brief from Integrity Solutions. Key findings
are detailed in an infographic which is also available as a complimentary
download.
The new research builds on a 2017 study by Integrity Solutions and the
Sales Management Association that showed how top-performing companies
get a 20% boost in sales by focusing on developing their salespeople’s
passion, attitudes, beliefs, and the drive to achieve. The 2017 survey
polled more than 200 global sales teams.
Integrity Solutions develops innovative, practical training and
learning-related solutions in sales performance, coaching and customer
service.
The firm has worked for the past 50 years on a global scale in more than
130 countries, serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy
and utilities, and a variety of other industries.
Integrity Solutions is regularly cited for its industry-leading sales
training and coaching solutions. It was named to the 2018 list of Top 20
Sales Training Companies by both Selling
Power and Training
Industry. Additionally, the Integrity Solutions blog,
featuring tools, tips, and tactics to optimize sales performance, was
named by Top
Sales World as a Top 50 Sales and Marketing blog in 2018.
Learn more at www.integritysolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005815/en/