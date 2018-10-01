New Research Results: Most Sales Organizations Do Little or No Coaching – But Those that Do Coach See a Big Increase in Sales Performance

The sales performance, coaching, and training firm – Integrity Solutions – has new research results on the impact of coaching on sales team performance.

The findings – from a study of more than 200 sales leaders done in partnership with the Sales Management Association – point to dramatic implications for organizations that prioritize coaching and do it well. But the results also come with a caution for many firms that don’t.

According to the research, three quarters of those surveyed believe sales coaching is important – yet roughly the same number say they do little or no coaching. What’s more, less than half – 46% of the sales leaders surveyed – think their organization is any good at coaching, even though they may claim to value it highly.

The survey polled sales leaders at 193 organizations. The findings point to a big performance gap for the organizations that say they’re good at coaching – and do it regularly. Those organizations are 15% more likely to hit their revenue goals compared to other organizations.

“These results paint a very clear picture: Most sales leaders know coaching drives stronger results – but they don’t coach or don’t do it well,” said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “But those that do coach – are good at it and do it regularly – have sales teams that outperform all others.”

The data also points to a common hang-up with coaching. Some 63% of those surveyed say their company lacks a clear definition of what coaching is – and isn’t. Managers in those organizations often rely on their own instincts and experience to define coaching, which has direct impact on whether it’s effective or not.

“We know that sales managers often see coaching incorrectly – and that’s often because they were not coached themselves – so they have little understanding of how it should work, how it can make such a difference in performance,” said Esterday. “If you were never coached – you’re less likely to know how to coach and unlikely to value it.”

The survey findings show huge gains for organizations that provide coaching for their sales managers – what’s often referred to as “coaching the coaches”. Those firms are 23% more likely to achieve their sales goals than organizations that don’t coach their managers.

Details on the new coaching research results – including a quick guide for an organization’s coaching proficiency and steps for building a robust coaching culture – are available in a complimentary research brief from Integrity Solutions. Key findings are detailed in an infographic which is also available as a complimentary download.

The new research builds on a 2017 study by Integrity Solutions and the Sales Management Association that showed how top-performing companies get a 20% boost in sales by focusing on developing their salespeople’s passion, attitudes, beliefs, and the drive to achieve. The 2017 survey polled more than 200 global sales teams.

Integrity Solutions develops innovative, practical training and learning-related solutions in sales performance, coaching and customer service.

The firm has worked for the past 50 years on a global scale in more than 130 countries, serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy and utilities, and a variety of other industries.

Integrity Solutions is regularly cited for its industry-leading sales training and coaching solutions. It was named to the 2018 list of Top 20 Sales Training Companies by both Selling Power and Training Industry. Additionally, the Integrity Solutions blog, featuring tools, tips, and tactics to optimize sales performance, was named by Top Sales World as a Top 50 Sales and Marketing blog in 2018.

