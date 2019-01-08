New Research Suggests Untreated ADHD Reduces Life Expectancy by Young Adulthood —Treatment May Help to Address the Problem

The message is clear. Treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity
disorder (ADHD), along with the related health risks it poses, has the
possibility of adding an average of nine to 13 years to the lifespan of
children and adults diagnosed with ADHD. This is the implication of a
cutting-edge research study conducted by Russell A. Barkley, Ph.D., who
evaluated the connection between ADHD and 14 critical health factors
including nutrition, exercise, and tobacco and alcohol use.
Dr. Barkley summarized his findings in his Keynote Address at the 2018
Annual International Conference on ADHD in St. Louis, Missouri, where he
was presented with the CHADD
Lifetime Achievement Award. The complete study, Hyperactive Child
Syndrome and Estimated Life Expectancy at Young Adult Follow-Up: The
Role of ADHD Persistence and Other Potential Predictors, was
recently published in the Journal of Attention Disorders.
“Our research shows that ADHD is much more than a neurodevelopmental
disorder, it’s a significant public health issue,” says Dr. Barkley. “In
evaluating the health consequences of ADHD over time, we found that ADHD
adversely affects every aspect of quality of life and longevity. This is
due to the inherent deficiencies in self-regulation associated with ADHD
that lead to poor self-care and impulsive, high-risk behavior. The
findings are sobering, but also encouraging, as ADHD is the most
treatable mental health disorder in psychiatry.”
Dr. Barkley and his team utilized data from a longitudinal study in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that followed a group of mostly male patients with
ADHD from childhood to adulthood, and analyzed the data using an
actuarial-based life expectancy calculator developed at the University
of Connecticut by the Goldenson Center for Actuarial Research.
“Dr. Barkley’s research confirms what we’ve suspected for some time,”
says CHADD Resident Expert L. Eugene Arnold, MD, M.Ed., Professor
Emeritus of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Nisonger Center Clinical
Trials Program, Ohio State University. CHADD (Children and Adults with
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) is the nation’s leading
resource on ADHD, providing support, training, education, and advocacy
for the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with
ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals. Dr.
Barkley has been working with CHADD in various capacities for more than
30 years, and will partner with the organization to identify and execute
various initiatives stemming from his research findings.
“If you look at the four biggest health risks in the U.S.—poor diet,
insufficient exercise, obesity, and smoking—ADHD presents a greater risk
than all four of these concerns combined,” explains Dr. Barkley.
“ADHD is a major health problem that has not been evaluated in that
light by policymakers,” adds Dr. Arnold. “It needs to be taken much more
seriously.”
To varying degrees, ADHD is a factor in many first-order lifestyle
behaviors that result in reduced life expectancy, and Dr. Barkley
contends that these behaviors are not likely to improve until the
underlying problem—ADHD—is addressed. He says the professional
influencers who are most likely to have an impact on healthy lifestyle
choices—primary care physicians, pediatricians, cardiologists, and other
healthcare professionals—often do not look for ADHD as a potential
reason for their patients’ noncompliance with recommended changes.
“Healthcare professionals need to look behind the curtain for ADHD,”
says Dr. Barkley. “Patients who struggle to follow their physicians’
advice to manage weight, stop smoking, or reduce sugar intake, among
other concerns, should be screened for ADHD and treated accordingly. We
need to educate our colleagues about the symptoms of ADHD, the
substantial impact this disorder can have, and how to screen for it. The
good news is, with accurate diagnosis and the continued use of
evidence-based treatments including cognitive therapy, educational
support, skills training, and medications, people with ADHD may add
years back to their lives. And collectively, we can make a significant
impact on some of the biggest health concerns we face as a nation.”
