New Research and Exploits to Be Revealed at 5th IoT Village at DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas Presented by Independent Security Evaluators

IoT security leaders, researchers, and influencers are invited to
present new research and newly-discovered vulnerabilities at IoT
Village. August 9-10 at DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas.
Presented by security consulting and research firm, Independent
Security Evaluators, IoT Village has established a worldwide
reputation at DEF CON, the largest gathering for hackers. In only five
years, IoT Village has showcased over 50 speakers who have exposed more
than 300 vulnerabilities in connected devices, garnering esteem for many
of these speakers.
IoT Village serves as a high-profile platform for the hacking community
to inform manufacturers and consumers about vulnerabilities found in
connected devices. In addition to talks and workshops by researchers who
dissect exploits, attendees can participate in IoT hacking contests.
“If your organization has important news or revelations about IoT
security shortcomings, this is where you want to inform the community
about it,” says Ted Harrington, ISE. “IoT Village is successful because
it presents the expertise of the best and brightest among us.”
Speaking Topics
All talks related to IoT security issues are welcome, with special
preference given to previously nonpublished research and newsworthy
topics including:
-
IoT Devices
-
IoT Device Management
-
Vulnerabilities and Remediation
-
Demonstrable Research
-
IoT security in healthcare, travel, hospitality, and other
industries
Call For Papers Submission Information
Check here for IoT
Village Submission information. A limited number of conference
badges will be available to selected speakers for DEF CON.
Please be as detailed as possible, so that we can best evaluate your
submission. The deadline for submissions is June 15th, 2019.
Selected presenters will be notified of acceptance by the end of June.
IoT Village submissions are separate from the DEF CON Call for Papers.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsorship packages are available. IoT Village is always looking to
partner with those who get the spirit of DEF CON and want to help fund
IoT Village. For more information email Joe Felix, jfelix@securityevaluators.com.
Follow both ISE (@ISEsecurity)
and IoT Village (@IoTvillage)
on Twitter for updates on talks, contests, and giveaways.
About Independent Security Evaluators (ISE)
Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) is a security consulting firm
specializing in application, network, and blockchain vulnerability
assessments, as well as training and secure software development for
companies protecting high-value assets who may be frequently targeted.
Our adversary-centric approach to security has proven highly effective
for bolstering our clients’ defensive security postures. ISE analysts
are also active in the security research community, speaking at
conferences about relevant security issues and providing the public with
cutting edge threat-based advisories. ISE is headquartered in Baltimore,
with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.securityevaluators.com. Click
here to subscribe to the ISE blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005727/en/