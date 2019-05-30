Log in
New Research and Exploits to Be Revealed at 5th IoT Village at DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas Presented by Independent Security Evaluators

05/30/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

Call for Papers Extended to June 15

IoT security leaders, researchers, and influencers are invited to present new research and newly-discovered vulnerabilities at IoT Village. August 9-10 at DEF CON 27 in Las Vegas.

Presented by security consulting and research firm, Independent Security Evaluators, IoT Village has established a worldwide reputation at DEF CON, the largest gathering for hackers. In only five years, IoT Village has showcased over 50 speakers who have exposed more than 300 vulnerabilities in connected devices, garnering esteem for many of these speakers.

IoT Village serves as a high-profile platform for the hacking community to inform manufacturers and consumers about vulnerabilities found in connected devices. In addition to talks and workshops by researchers who dissect exploits, attendees can participate in IoT hacking contests.

“If your organization has important news or revelations about IoT security shortcomings, this is where you want to inform the community about it,” says Ted Harrington, ISE. “IoT Village is successful because it presents the expertise of the best and brightest among us.”

Speaking Topics

All talks related to IoT security issues are welcome, with special preference given to previously nonpublished research and newsworthy topics including:

  • IoT Devices
  • IoT Device Management
  • Vulnerabilities and Remediation
  • Demonstrable Research
  • IoT security in healthcare, travel, hospitality, and other industries

Call For Papers Submission Information

Check here for IoT Village Submission information. A limited number of conference badges will be available to selected speakers for DEF CON.

Please be as detailed as possible, so that we can best evaluate your submission. The deadline for submissions is June 15th, 2019. Selected presenters will be notified of acceptance by the end of June.

IoT Village submissions are separate from the DEF CON Call for Papers.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship packages are available. IoT Village is always looking to partner with those who get the spirit of DEF CON and want to help fund IoT Village. For more information email Joe Felix, jfelix@securityevaluators.com.

Follow both ISE (@ISEsecurity) and IoT Village (@IoTvillage) on Twitter for updates on talks, contests, and giveaways.

About Independent Security Evaluators (ISE)

Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) is a security consulting firm specializing in application, network, and blockchain vulnerability assessments, as well as training and secure software development for companies protecting high-value assets who may be frequently targeted. Our adversary-centric approach to security has proven highly effective for bolstering our clients’ defensive security postures. ISE analysts are also active in the security research community, speaking at conferences about relevant security issues and providing the public with cutting edge threat-based advisories. ISE is headquartered in Baltimore, with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.securityevaluators.comClick here to subscribe to the ISE blog.


© Business Wire 2019
