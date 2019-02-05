New Research from Zipnosis Reveals Over 96 Percent of Health Systems Plan to Expand Their Virtual Care Service Amid Slow Industry Adoption

Zipnosis,
a leading virtual care software company, today released findings from
its 2018
On-Demand Virtual Care Benchmark Survey in a new report analyzing
how health systems are deploying and using virtual care. The results of
the report indicate that there will be a major increase in virtual care
use by health systems over the next 12 months, primarily driven by the
enhanced efficiency that virtual care offers providers. Zipnosis will
elaborate on these and other study findings at its booth #7851 at
HIMSS19 Global Conference & Exhibition, February 11-15, 2019 in Orlando,
FL.
Virtual care is an increasingly critical component of healthcare
delivery, but studies have yet to examine how health systems are
deploying virtual care. This study attempts to fill that gap, providing
in-depth analysis regarding the state of virtual care in health systems,
looking at everything from adoption to common and future use cases.
“We believe health systems are in a unique position to increase adoption
of virtual care and expand access to quality health care. As the data in
our report indicates, in order to be successful in these efforts,
virtual care providers and health systems alike need to focus on
improving the patient experience and continuing to educate both the
patient and provider,” said Jon Pearce, CEO of Zipnosis. “This report
shines a light on the fact that virtual care deployed in health systems
is a major area of opportunity, with respondents continually indicating
planned and expected growth for virtual care in their organizations,
from budgets to applications.”
According to a recent JAMA study, although telemedicine has grown
steadily over the past few years, the majority of patients are still
opting for in-person visits with their provider. However, according to
the 2018 On-Demand Virtual Care Benchmark Survey, 96.4 percent of health
systems are planning to expand their virtual care services in the next
year, with only 3.5 percent stating they have no firm plans. Among those
with plans to expand, the most commonly selected expansion options were
adding modes of care and expanding use cases and specialties for
patient-initiated visits.
Other key trends uncovered in this report include:
-
Behavioral health leads the pack
Behavioral health topped
the list of areas that respondents would like to see virtual care
address (nearly 40 percent), followed by chronic disease detection and
management (16 percent).
-
The use of phone consults is on the decline, while real-time chat
is on the rise
Nearly two-thirds of respondents looking to
expand their platforms report wanting to add real-time chat, video and
asynchronous capabilities to their modes of care.
-
Virtual care is driving efficiency
The majority of
respondents (more than 43 percent) report the average work time for
virtual visits is between 1 and 5 minutes, whereas the median visit
length for in-person primary care visits is nearly 16 minutes,
according to National Institutes of Health data.
-
Simple conditions are the most commonly treated
The vast
number of respondents use virtual care to treat simple and more common
conditions, with more than 50 percent reporting that they use their
virtual care solutions to treat upper respiratory infections, urinary
tract infections, cough and pinkeye.
-
EMR integration is not common
Nearly 42 percent of
respondents said their virtual care solution did not integrate with
their EMR. While only 21 percent indicated that as a challenge, EMR
integration is an area that can help vastly help improve the patient
experience and should be a key focus moving forward.
To learn more about the survey findings, please join us for an upcoming
webinar, hosted in conjunction with the American Telemedicine
Association on March 20, and stop by the Zipnosis booth (#7851) at
HIMSS19.
Report Methodology
In total, this survey had 56 respondents
in organizations ranging in size from no hospitals to more than 15.
Respondents indicated operations in all fifty states, with 33.9 percent
of respondents indicating operations in more than one state, several of
which spanned multiple regions. Data was collected via online survey
designed to gather information about how healthcare organizations are
deploying on-demand virtual care services. The survey consisted of 43
total questions, with respondents who indicated a current on-demand
virtual care service answering 35, and those without an on-demand
virtual care service answering 13. Responses were solicited across a
range of online channels including direct emails, social media, and
trade associations. To learn more about the 2018 On-Demand Virtual Care
Benchmark Survey, visit the Zipnosis
website or follow Zipnosis on Twitter
or LinkedIn.
About Zipnosis
Zipnosis offers health systems a leading
virtual care platform that pairs traditional telemedicine with
next-generation online virtual care tools to drive exceptional clinical
quality, significant clinical efficiency and durable financial returns.
A trusted innovator in the industry, Zipnosis pioneered online adaptive
interview technology, which is built on a foundation of clinical best
practice guidelines. This smart alternative to traditional telemedicine
allows providers to diagnose and develop a treatment plan for patients
in just two minutes. With Zipnosis' unique platform approach to virtual
care, patients can be treated through the online adaptive interview,
video and phone technology, or when appropriate, referred to in-person
care via the platform's advanced routing capabilities. Based in
Minneapolis, MN, Zipnosis helps health systems keep pace with the
changing demands of healthcare consumers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005651/en/