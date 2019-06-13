Log in
New Restaurant, Blossom Dim Sum & Grill, Comes to Bustling Downtown

06/13/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Vancouver, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Dim Sum & Grill, a new restaurant and bar concept, from Eric Yang, former General Manager at Mott 32, opens on 808 Bute Street in Vancouver, this June. The new downtown restaurant brings an “East meets West” menu, inspired by its multicultural home, Vancouver.

Executive Chef Derek Bothwell, former Chef at Chill Winston and Guilt & Co., heads up Blossom Dim Sum & Grill’s kitchen. His diversified menu merges Asian dishes with West Coast cuisine and cultures that define Vancouver into one dining experience. Working alongside Dim Sum Chef Jenson Ouyang & Sushi Chef Rex Yeung , the menu features handcrafted dim sum, grilled meats, fish, and fresh sushi. Some of the signature dishes include Bison ribeye, sashimi crudo style, lamb chops, sweet & sour pork, sablefish with rice cakes, and an East meets West sharing platter. The restaurant also has an extensive curated drinks menu, with a variety of wines to choose from and unique cocktails at accessible prices.

“I’m all about pushing the limits when it comes to the menus I create,” says Chef Derek, “I’m excited to share our multicultural menu with the city, as it offers a unique variety of food from Eastern to Western influences”.

Blossom Dim Sum & Grill’s decor is a reflection of its concept, a seamless blend of Eastern and Western culture. The second-floor restaurant spans across 6,000 square feet with a capacity of 180 seats, and will feature an open plan bar, dining area, private room and a 40-seat open-air patio. The restaurant features 13 wide screen TVs and will host local musical artists weekly. One of the most stand-out features is the restaurant’s brightly coloured Chinese parasol installation that hangs from the ceiling above guests in the dining room. The space also features a striking painting from prominent local BC artist Tyler Toews.

“Vancouver is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, and we wanted to bring this to life under one roof,” says Eric Yang, General Manager of Blossom Dim Sum & Grill. “We want Blossom Dim Sum & Grill to be the go-to, accessibly priced restaurant for friends and families to come together, no matter their background, and enjoy delicious food.”

Blossom Dim Sum & Grill opens to the public on June 28. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner service during the following hours; Monday to Thursday from 10:30AM to 12:00AM, and on weekends (Friday to Sunday) from 10:30AM to 1:00AM. If you would like to find out more about the restaurant or to make a reservation visit www.blossomdimsum.com or call 604-428-5132.

-30-

About Blossom Dim Sum & Grill

Blossom Dim Sum & Grill is an “East meets West” style social hub that serves handcrafted Dim Sum, grilled meats and fish and fresh sushi. The restaurant features a diverse and delicious merging Asian dishes with West Coast cuisine, alongside a unique and carefully thought out bar program, with wine and cocktails. Located on 808 Bute Street, the restaurant adds to an ever-growing Downtown Vancouver ambiance and atmosphere.

Eva Gallagher 
778.995.6628 
eva@talkshopmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
