New SBA Service Fills Plan Sponsors Need for Pandemic-Friendly, Cost-Effective Sourcing of Third-Party Benefit Service Providers

06/09/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

ATLANTA, Ga., June 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) today announced the launch of Arm's-Length Vendor Search, a service designed to help organizations make informed decisions about hiring and retaining benefit plan administrators, recordkeepers and other third-party service providers when travel restrictions or budgetary constraints preclude in-person assessment of prospective vendors.

Strategic Benefits Advisors

Procurement policies require many plan sponsors to issue requests for proposal (RFPs) on a regular schedule or as contracts with existing service providers expire. For others, vendor searches represent a valuable opportunity to resolve benefit administration challenges and negotiate more favorable pricing for outsourced services.

"Plan sponsors don't want to put search projects on hold, but they're unsure how to proceed in the current climate," said SBA Founding Principal Andy Adams. "We are pleased to provide an elegant, cost-effective solution to this market need. We call it Arm's-Length Vendor Search not only because it can be done remotely, but also because it eliminates conflicts of interest that occur when searches are performed by parties that earn referral commissions or have an interest in bidding for the same services they are evaluating. These remote searches can achieve everything a traditional search provides, enabling plan sponsors to select vendors with confidence."

SBA performs vendor searches for a wide range of outsourced employee benefit services, including defined benefit (DB) plan administration, 401(k) plan recordkeeping, health and welfare plan administration, financial wellness services, actuarial services and investment advisors. According to Adams, Arm's-Length Vendor Search engagements start as low as $25,000 depending on the nature and scope of the plan sponsor's request.

For more information about SBA's administrative vendor search services, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/services/vendor-search-implementation/administrative-vendor-searches/.

About Strategic Benefits Advisors

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits challenges for clients ranging from 500 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.

News Source: Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc.

Related link: http://www.sba-inc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-sba-service-fills-plan-sponsors-need-for-pandemic-friendly-cost-effective-sourcing-of-third-party-benefit-service-providers/
