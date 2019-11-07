Log in
New SGS Food Testing Laboratory Opens in New Jersey, USA

11/07/2019 | 01:40pm EST

Rutherford, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - SGS has officially opened its new ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Fairfield, New Jersey USA - providing a broad spectrum of microbiological testing services across every food category. 

SGS employees at new food testing laboratory in Fairfield, NJ

Located just 30 miles west of New York City, investment into the 2,000 sq. ft. food testing laboratory will enable SGS to meet the growing demand for food testing services from the region's food producers, manufacturers and suppliers.

ISO/IEC 17025 accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the laboratory meets the highest standards for quality systems, accuracy, reliability and customer service. Customers will benefit from a dedicated 24/7 resource of highly qualified experts, the latest microbiological and analytical equipment, friendly customer service and rapid turnaround times that reduce time to market.

Michael Prinster, Vice President Agriculture & Food, SGS: "SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity and we are thrilled to be expanding our global network of accredited food labs with this outstanding new facility on the U.S. East Coast."

"Choosing a reliable, consistent testing partner is vital to an organization's success. We look forward to supporting industry partners from across the entire supply chain, delivering services that will protect brands, build customer trust and ensure rapid turnaround times for those looking to access new markets."

Fairfield's food microbiological testing services, for detection of food quality indicators and pathogens, include:

• Food pathogen testing - DNA and protein-based detection methods
• Rapid food microbiological indicator testing
• Food hygiene testing

The new facility expands SGS's high-quality network of food laboratories across the U.S., complementing microbiological testing facilities in Carson, California, North Sioux City, South Dakota and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Customers of the Fairfield facility also gain access to the full range of services offered through SGS's wider network, including a wide range of special microbial projects such as challenge studies, shelf-life testing and validation studies, customized to client-specific needs offered in North Sioux City, SD.

In addition, proximate and analytical food testing capabilities, physical testing on food products, and molecular methods, such as Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) technologies, are available at SGS's Food Chemical Testing Center of Excellence in Brookings, South Dakota.

For further information contact:

Jennifer Buckley
SGS Global Marketing Manager
e: jennifer.buckley@sgs.com
t: +1 973 461 1498

About SGS
SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Related Links
SGS Food Safety, Quality and Sustainability Solutions

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49544


© Newsfilecorp 2019
