New SPDR ETFs on Xetra: STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X as reference index for the first time

10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT

The SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF tracks the STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X index for the first time. The objective is to pursue a sustainable investment strategy by investing in European companies that comply with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Companies with a commitment to trading in weapons, tobacco, thermal coal or similar criteria are excluded. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc) offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of stocks from industrialised and emerging countries. The selection of equities is based on the MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index. The ETF has a currency hedge to reduce exchange rate fluctuations in different currencies. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.

Name

Asset class

ISIN

Ongoing charges

Distribution policy

Reference index

SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF

ETF

IE00BK5H8015

0.12 per cent

Accumulating

STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X

SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc)

ETF

IE00BF1B7389


0.45 per cent

Accumulating

MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index

The product range in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,498 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around EUR 11 billion, Xetra is the leading trading platform for ETFs in Europe.

Xetra - Deutsche Börse Cash Market Division published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
