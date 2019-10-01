New SPDR ETFs on Xetra: STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X as reference index for the first time

The SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF tracks the STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X index for the first time. The objective is to pursue a sustainable investment strategy by investing in European companies that comply with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Companies with a commitment to trading in weapons, tobacco, thermal coal or similar criteria are excluded. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.
The SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc) offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of stocks from industrialised and emerging countries. The selection of equities is based on the MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index. The ETF has a currency hedge to reduce exchange rate fluctuations in different currencies. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.
|
Name
|
Asset class
|
ISIN
|
Ongoing charges
|
Distribution policy
|
Reference index
|
SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF
|
ETF
|
IE00BK5H8015
|
0.12 per cent
|
Accumulating
|
STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X
|
SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc)
|
ETF
|
IE00BF1B7389
|
0.45 per cent
|
Accumulating
|
MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index
The product range in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,498 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around EUR 11 billion, Xetra is the leading trading platform for ETFs in Europe.