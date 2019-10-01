New SPDR ETFs on Xetra: STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X as reference index for the first time

The SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF tracks the STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X index for the first time. The objective is to pursue a sustainable investment strategy by investing in European companies that comply with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Companies with a commitment to trading in weapons, tobacco, thermal coal or similar criteria are excluded. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc) offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of stocks from industrialised and emerging countries. The selection of equities is based on the MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index. The ETF has a currency hedge to reduce exchange rate fluctuations in different currencies. Weighting is based on market capitalisation.

Name Asset class ISIN Ongoing charges Distribution policy Reference index SPDR STOXX Europe 600 ESG Screened UCITS ETF ETF IE00BK5H8015 0.12 per cent Accumulating STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X SPDR MSCI ACWI EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (Acc) ETF IE00BF1B7389

0.45 per cent Accumulating MSCI ACWI with Developed Markets 100 % hedged to EUR Index