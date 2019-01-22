New Samsung UHD OLED Display Already Making Major Inroads into Premium Notebook/Laptop Market

Samsung Display today announced that it has succeeded in developing a 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) OLED panel ― the world’s first UHD display for the notebook/laptop market. The display technology giant said it will begin mass producing the 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel in mid-February, initially for use in premium notebooks produced by leading manufacturers. The newly released display will provide ultra-high resolution optimized for gaming, graphic design and video streaming.

Aimed at global premium notebook market

The new OLED panel, as unveiled by Samsung Display, is equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge functionality including a contrast ratio of exceptional quality, as well as extreme color accuracy, full HDR compatibility, a very wide color gamut, and remarkable outdoor visibility, all of which are considered essential specifications for tomorrow’s premium notebooks.

Outstanding HDR captures details even in the dark

The new panel features a brightness level ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1. Compared to LCDs, black color appears 200 times darker and whites twice as bright, maximizing the benefits of HDR to deliver the utmost in high-resolution video and images.

Extremely precise colors that are easy on the eye

The new display provides a spectrum of 3.4 million colors (double that of similarly sized LCD panels), which allows for truly life-like images, with colors meeting the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-P3 standard, the specification best suited for video streaming. The 15.6-inch UHD panel is designed to keep the complete DCI-P3 color gamut fully intact while emitting significantly less blue wavelengths that can potentially be harmful to the eye, making images easier to view even after prolonged use.

Outdoor-friendly, plus thin-and-light

Notebooks, unlike desktops, are exposed to continuously changing ambient brightness depending on the user’s environment at any given moment. Samsung Display’s new 15.6-inch OLED panel comes with a 1.7 times higher color volume compared to LCDs of similar size, which improves the clarity of outside viewing while also reducing imagery degradation outdoors. In addition, the display’s slimmer and lighter design maximizes the convenience and mobility of an OLED-display notebook over one with an LCD.

Beyond smartphones into the IT market

As a world-class tech company, Samsung Display has led the display market for smartphones by enabling the use of innovative OLED technologies such as edge-design, full-screen and flexible panels. Now, Samsung Display is expanding into the notebook market with plans to get closer to consumers by introducing a wider variety of features for a greater number of market applications.

“Our 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel provides the most suitable display solutions for carry-on IT devices with outstanding HDR enhancements, unparalleled color reproduction and much-improved outdoor visibility. We have no doubt that our new OLED display will offer a much superior visual experience to notebook users worldwide,” said Jae-nam Yun, head of the marketing team at Samsung Display.

Meets New HDR True Black Standard

Samsung Display emphasized that its 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel meets the latest DisplayHDR True Black specification released by VESA® (Video Electronics Standards Association). With black color that is a hundred times richer than the previous HDR standard, Samsung Display’s newest panel brings a very significant enhancement to HDR, in depicting high-contrast almost as well as the human eye, making black imagery blacker and white images whiter.

