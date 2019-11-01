Log in
New Scholarships Available for Military Families; Apply Now for Corvias Foundation Scholarships for Military Spouses and Children of Active-duty Service Members

11/01/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Corvias Foundation, a private charity founded by John Picerne to support educational opportunities for military families, today launched its 2020 scholarship applications available to military spouses and children of active-duty service members.

“In the more than 20 years since we have been working with military families, our mission was and continues to be holistic: improve the quality of life for service members and their families. Through Corvias Foundation, we have awarded more than $14 million scholarships and maintained a cohesive, supportive group that grows with each new scholarship class,” said John Picerne, who is also CEO of Corvias, a company that partners with the military, municipalities and colleges and universities and recently invested $325 million to solving military housing challenges.

The application process for both the military spouse scholarship and military-dependent student scholarship opens November 1. The application for the military-dependent student scholarship will close on February 14, 2020, while the military spouse scholarship application process will close on May 8, 2020. Both scholarship programs offer financial support for eligible applicants pursuing higher education degrees. The military-dependent student recipients will each receive a four-year college scholarship of up to $50,000.

“Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded over 440 scholarships to military spouses and children of active-duty service members,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “We are delighted to continue our mission of empowering military families through another year of providing assistance to a new class of inspiring and deserving individuals.”

The military spouse scholarships will be awarded to 20 individuals who will each receive an award of $5,000. These funds can be used for any need that will help the recipients complete their degree, such as tuition, childcare or gas for transportation.

“I am thankful for the responsibility, patience, and maturity I had to learn and thankful for my scholarship family, Corvias Foundation, for providing me a sense of security in knowing that there are other students like me, being the first in their military family wanting to reach higher for an education,” said Lahela, who is a first-generation college student currently attending the University of Oregon.

A scholarship from Corvias Foundation goes beyond the dollar. Student scholars and alumni receive professional guidance through resume review, interview preparation and opportunities to attend leadership conferences. Through its network Corvias Foundation also increases access to internships, mentoring and volunteer opportunities.

"I am so lucky to have Corvias in my corner, even years after graduating, to help me grow personally and professionally! It is a community that I will always cherish," said Paola, who graduated from Georgetown University in 2017. In 2018, Corvias Foundation invited her to attend a Lead365 professional development workshop, which helped Paola advance her career in urban planning and development.

Individuals who are interested in applying can visit corviasfoundation.org/apply-now/ to review eligibility criteria and access the application.

About Corvias Foundation
Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006 as “Our Family for Families First Foundation,” our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2019
