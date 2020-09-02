Log in
New Sci-Fi Novel Illustrates Thrilling Adventure Told by a Young Boy and Humanoid

09/02/2020 | 06:06am EDT

WICHITA, Kans., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the newly released science fiction novel, “Jason Jupiter: Lost and Found,” author Albert M. Manaford takes readers on an imaginative joyride following young intellectual boy, Jason and a night that changed his life forever. One starry-eyed evening, Jason was on his front porch dreaming of space travel and the world unknown, as a large object falls from the sky and lands on his family’s property in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Not knowing what lays ahead and without letting his parents know, Jason’s curiosity guides him through the forest where he finds a disheveled spaceship without occupants.

With awe, Jason continues to investigate the premises and discovers a five-year-old humanoid boy inside a small craft in the cargo bay of the spaceship. Jason introduces himself to Michael, who later takes Jason on a dangerous and unexpected voyage that ignites a friendship unlike any other. Readers will be fascinated by Jason and Michael’s adventure and explore an unknown universe that Manaford beautifully crafts.

Throughout the book, Jason learns how to fly the spaceship that he discovered that takes him and Michael for a ride of their life. The boys experience space travel together and are put in dangerous situations like darting away from fighter jets. Jason and Michael must hide the spaceship from Dan and Barbara Jupiter while completing the mission they accidentally embarked on.

Manaford highlights the enthralling world of science while also amplifying the importance of religion and family relationships. He decided to publish “Jason Jupiter” as his first novel that allows readers to see the world through the eyes of children.

“My goals for the book are to promote a better understanding of the world around us, both scientifically and spiritually,” said Manaford. “I also hope to encourage the younger generation to become interested in science and how it is more closely related to an almighty being than one may realize.”

“Jason Jupiter” will captivate readers from the moment the story begins. It presents that nothing is outside the realm of the human imagination and incorporates kids into the story as vessels for revealing sciences and important scientific events.

“Jason Jupiter: Lost and Found”
By Albert M. Manaford
ISBN: 978-1-4808-9039-8 (softcover); 978-1-4808-9037-4 (hardcover); 978-1-4808-9038-1 (eBook)
Available at the Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Albert M. Manaford has always had an interest in sciences, theologies and philosophies. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Manaford is passionate about encouraging younger generations to become interested in science and bridge the gaps between science and theology. “Jason Jupiter” may be his first novel published, but his first manuscript for his next book has been in the works since 1999. To learn more, please visit, https://www.jasonjupiter.com/.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

 

Attachment 

Grace Bywater
LAVIDGE - Phoenix
480-998-2600 x 534
gbywater@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
