New Sensations to Perform at the 3rd Annual TrüNorth Global Truck Stop Concert Series

On Thursday, November 7th, one of southern California’s best and most versatile show bands, New Sensations, will take the stage at the 3rd Annual TrüNorth Global™Truck Stop Concert Series, during the 20th Annual UTA Convention in Indian Wells, CA. This year’s concert will take place at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort. New Sensations will bring guests to their feet, performing some of the best dance music recorded by artists over the past seven decades.

“We’re excited to have New Sensations perform at our 3rd Annual Truck Stop Concert Series,” said William Eskridge, TrüNorth Global Chairman & CEO. “Our concert series continues to be a great opportunity to showcase some of America’s most talented performers, and I have no doubt New Sensations will add to that legacy with their high energy and broad audience appeal,” he added.

Eskridge says he’s grateful to the UTA for the opportunity to bring this exclusive event to its members and their families each year, and for the accolades TrüNorth Global continues to receive for its Truck Stop Concert Series. “This event has been a huge hit with UTA convention attendees, who tell us they look forward to attending each year with their family members,” Eskridge said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to catch up with and have some fun with friends and associates in the industry, many of whom they may only see once a year at the convention.”

New Sensations will perform on Thursday, November 7, at 8 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort in Indian Wells, CA. Free admission tickets can be picked up at the TrüNorth Global booth during the UTA Vendor Expo on Thursday, November 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

