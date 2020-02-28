Log in
New Services Available to Veterans and Military Families in Texas City

02/28/2020 | 02:16pm EST

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National non-profit Endeavors joined Texas City leaders this Thursday during an open house event to introduce new Supportive Services for Veterans and their families. Endeavors’ Veteran Supportive Services program offers case management services to Veterans and military families in need. Services include rapid re-housing, homelessness prevention, assistance obtaining VA benefits and services, resources to mental health and substance programs, and other community resources. “Our goal is to immerse and invest in the community here,” says Melissa Escamilla, Endeavors Program Director of Veteran Supportive Services, “We want to reach out to all at-risk Veterans and Veterans experiencing homelessness.” Endeavors currently serves 80 counties in Texas, 75 of which are considered rural areas with limited resources. In addition to Texas City, Endeavors has Veteran Supportive Services offices located in San Antonio, Waco, Dallas, Killeen, Fort Worth, Kerrville, Corpus Christi, and Mc Allen. Veteran families with very low income, Veterans facing eviction, or Veterans currently homeless or at risk of homelessness can learn more about Endeavors’ supportive services by calling 409-572-9320, emailing info@endeavors.org, or by visiting the Endeavors office at 2501 Palmer Hwy, Ste 110, Texas City, TX 77590. For more program information, please contact: Melissa Escamilla, Endeavors Program Director (mescamilla@endeavors.org) ABOUT ENDEAVORS Endeavors, a San Antonio based non-profit, is a longstanding national non-profit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

Attachments 

Shannon Gowen
Endeavors
210-431-6466 x 126
sgowen@endeavors.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
