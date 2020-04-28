Log in
New Sheraton Hotel Project Funded by CIG Capital Despite Pandemic

04/28/2020 | 06:01am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIG Capital (CIG CAP), an alternative investment firm, continues funding for the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic and announces a new 95 million dollar lending project for a new Sheraton hotel by the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are providing 100% funding for companies in various industries that are being economically impacted from the coronavirus including hospitality, medical, recreation, aviation and more,” says Charles D. Carey, Managing Partner of CIG Capital. “Since projects in the hospitality industry often take years to complete, we are eager to continue supporting this key industry sector amidst and anticipate a promising future as the economy returns to normalcy.”

Beside the world’s busiest airport will be the full-service Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center by Marriott, completely funded by CIG Capital. The hotel will serve as the flagship for over 500 Sheraton properties around the world. The new Sheraton by Marriott will consist of a 300 key hotel tower featuring a 40,000 square feet conference center, a boardroom and a 200 seat upscale restaurant.

"We are excited to have closed on our loan with CIG Capital. The process was good in that we provided all of our development details and required information to their underwriting team,” says Vilas Patel of Choice Gateway, LLC, the developer for the Sheraton project. “The turnaround was reasonable in time and it has been a pleasure to work with CIG Capital.”

CIG Capital’s 100% funding approach simplifies the process with less approval restrictions and contracts, allowing for projects to get started in an efficient manner. This means that companies can direct their focus towards the project itself and work on their business models and development to bring finalized ideas to the market. To learn more, visit the CIG Capital website.

About CIG Capital

CIG Capital is an alternative investment firm that possesses a unique model with a complete diverse portfolio. CIG Capital’s portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. Please visit http://www.cigcap.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Nicole
Firecracker PR
nicole@firecrackerpr.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 703


© GlobeNewswire 2020
