New Shuttle/Transportation Aggregator Service Disrupts Consumer Transportation Market

ShuttleFinder.com launches, providing customers with airport shuttles, charter vans, luxury town cars and limo services. As an aggregator, ShuttleFinder.com gives customers full-price comparisons on dozens of transportation service products.

ShuttleFinder.com recently announced the launch of their mobile-friendly website. The focus of the company is to give customers the best transportation options for any journey. ShuttleFinder.com’s airport transportation options aim to address the need for groups of all sizes from big bridal groups heading to rehearsal dinner to solo business executives, to have a reliable, guaranteed, and flat cost ride to or from the airport. Partnering with a multitude of different transportation providers, including SuperShuttle and ExecuCar, ShuttleFinder.com gives customers a user-friendly comparison-shopping experience for their transportation needs. ShuttleFinder.com offers an easier way to compare hundreds of transportation options and reserve in advance.

On ShuttleFinder.com, customers can pre-book and guarantee everything from shared shuttles, private sedans and vans to limos, and in certain markets, large buses.

ShuttleFinder.com offers peace of mind as it emerges in a culture of on-demand, non-guaranteed, and price-fluctuating rideshare. Where Uber, Lyft and other rideshare companies offer demand-driven rides from point A to B, ShuttleFinder.com guarantees professional drivers, fixed pricing, as well as confirmed pickup time and location, giving customers true peace of mind. According to Gridwise, airports were the most lucrative driving venues for rideshare drivers in 2018. Rideshare costs can spike when surge and airport fees are also taken into account. ShuttleFinder.com fills the gap with partners who offer flat fees and guaranteed transportation, bookable in advance.

“ShuttleFinder.com is meant to be a one-stop shop for all your airport transportation needs. Whether you have a large business team that needs to get to a conference, or a relative that needs a shuttle to or from the airport, or a luxury client that needs a town car to get to your meeting, ShuttleFinder.com can provide all of that for you.”

- Carlos Chilin, ShuttleFinder.com General Manager

The launch of ShuttleFinder.com reflects the continued need to give control back to consumers by providing all information necessary to make the best decision for the consumer. To book transportation and learn more about the service, or to get in touch for more information, go to ShuttleFinder.com.

ShuttleFinder.com joins AirportParkingReservations.com (est. 2001) and ParkSleepFly.com (est. 2003). Together, the websites offer options for customers looking to park at or near an airport, pre-book a Hotel and Parking Package, and/or reserve transportation to and from an airport. With over 1 million reservations in 2018, AirportParkingReservations.com, ParkSleepFly.com, and ShuttleFinder.com are looking to make airport transportation easier for all travelers.

