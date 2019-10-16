New Silverado Memory Care Community Now Serving Orange County

Life affirming memory care community opens for 70 residents giving hope to people with conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Silverado has opened a new memory care community in Orange County designed specifically to maximize quality of life for as many as 70 people with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-impairing conditions. The new community in Brea is Silverado’s fourth in Orange County, California other communities include Tustin, Newport Mesa and San Juan Capistrano.

According to the Orange County Strategic Plan for Aging, adults aged 65 and older account for 14.3% of Orange County’s population, a number that is expected to increase to 17.3% by 2045. Silverado’s new Brea community is located in North Orange County at 149 W. Lambert Road, and already helping to meet the needs and challenges of this growing population. Under the expert leadership of Maria Kauten, a veteran Silverado community administrator and her experienced team of professionals, Brea is now open and accepting new residents.

The two-story community features indoor space purposefully built to meet the unique needs of adults with memory-impaired conditions and features outdoor space thoughtfully designed to give residents the freedom to enjoy their natural surroundings. The overall design brings the first-in-class Silverado experience to residents and their families and provides the individuals we serve with dignity, respect and the best quality of life possible.

“There has been intense interest for over a decade in building a Silverado community in North Orange County, and we’re thrilled to add Brea to our family,” said Silverado Founder and CEO Loren Shook. “It’s an exciting time for Silverado because we’re changing the lives of residents and families with innovative offerings like our internationally-recognized Nexus® brain health program.”

Each Silverado community combines world-class clinical care with industry-leading programs. Our communities feature around-the-clock licensed nurses, the highest staff to resident complement all in an engaging social environment which is uniquely supported with the medical support services needed to make possible the life changing services to be delivered each day.

Recently, Silverado developed Nexus, an internationally recognized evidence-based brain health program. This non-drug approach has been shown to improve quality of life, cognition and function for many persons in the earlier stages of living with dementia. In fact, research has shown that participants showed an average of 60% improvement in cognition when compared to those without such treatment.

Brea’s bustling downtown district is located just a short distance from the Silverado community, and our programs will integrate residents into the town’s rich tapestry of activities, allowing them to experience the amenities of the city while giving back to the community through meaningful volunteer activities. Brea is a tight-knit community with its own distinct identity rooted heavily in its history as a vital part of Orange County, and the design of Silverado’s newest community pays tribute to this. From the terracotta roof tiles and stucco exterior to the subtle ranch-style appointments, dark wood and post-and-beam ceilings, the community blends seamlessly into Brea’s landscape.

Families, healthcare professionals and members of the local community are welcome to drop by for a visit or call to learn more. For more information, please call 714-598-2052 or visit silverado.com/brea.

About Silverado

Silverado is Great Place to Work-certified. Founded in 1996, our goal is to enrich the lives of those with memory loss and to change how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and patients on hospice care. Silverado has grown to become a nationally and internationally recognized provider of memory care assisted living and hospice services that provides residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom and quality of life. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.

