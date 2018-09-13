New Six-Slot Modular USB/LXI Chassis from Pickering Interfaces Increases Test Functionality in Space-Restricted Applications

Pickering
Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and
simulation products for electronic test and verification, announces a
new six-slot modular USB/LXI chassis that occupies only a small, 1U
rack-height form factor, making it suitable for portable and
space-restricted rack-mount applications. The 60-106 chassis accepts
from one to six Pickering PXI 3U modules; the user can choose from over
1000 module types including programmable resistors, matrices,
multiplexers, general purpose relays, RF switches and fault insertion
units.
The USB 3.0-compatible chassis features a fully compliant LXI interface
with the option of using a Wi-Fi dongle (sold separately),
enabling remote control via USB or LXI Ethernet — chassis can be
controlled through standard PCs and tablets that support HTML5.
Comments Bob Stasonis, Director of Sales & Marketing at Pickering
Interfaces: “The small size provides new functionality for test
engineers. Possible system configurations include switching matrices up
to 3312 crosspoints (three 40-560 BRIC2 modules occupying three pairs of
slots) or up to 108 channels of programmable resistor/sensor emulation
(six 40-295 18-channel resistor modules occupying six slots). This
allows the system to add the necessary switching and frees up the
PXI/PXIe slots for instrumentation.”
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching
and simulation for use in electronic test and verification, offering the
largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for
PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, it also
provides cable and connector solutions and diagnostic test tools, with
application software and software drivers created by its in-house
software team.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout
the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and
value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in
the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together
with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas,
Europe and Asia. It currently serves all electronics industries
including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial,
communications, medical and semiconductor.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005723/en/