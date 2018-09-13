New Six-Slot Modular USB/LXI Chassis from Pickering Interfaces Increases Test Functionality in Space-Restricted Applications

1U high 60-106 chassis accepts over 1000 PXI modules;

remote control possible via USB 3.0 or LXI Ethernet

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, announces a new six-slot modular USB/LXI chassis that occupies only a small, 1U rack-height form factor, making it suitable for portable and space-restricted rack-mount applications. The 60-106 chassis accepts from one to six Pickering PXI 3U modules; the user can choose from over 1000 module types including programmable resistors, matrices, multiplexers, general purpose relays, RF switches and fault insertion units.

The USB 3.0-compatible chassis features a fully compliant LXI interface with the option of using a Wi-Fi dongle (sold separately), enabling remote control via USB or LXI Ethernet — chassis can be controlled through standard PCs and tablets that support HTML5.

Comments Bob Stasonis, Director of Sales & Marketing at Pickering Interfaces: “The small size provides new functionality for test engineers. Possible system configurations include switching matrices up to 3312 crosspoints (three 40-560 BRIC2 modules occupying three pairs of slots) or up to 108 channels of programmable resistor/sensor emulation (six 40-295 18-channel resistor modules occupying six slots). This allows the system to add the necessary switching and frees up the PXI/PXIe slots for instrumentation.”

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification, offering the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, it also provides cable and connector solutions and diagnostic test tools, with application software and software drivers created by its in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. It currently serves all electronics industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor.

