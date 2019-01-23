New Starlight Fun Center at Orthopaedic Institute for Children a “Game Changer” for Waiting Patients and Families

Patients waiting for care at Orthopaedic Institute for Children will now have their anxieties replaced with fun thanks to the arrival of a Starlight Fun Center, a mobile entertainment unit especially designed to provide entertainment, distraction and joy to kids.

Powered by the Nintendo’s Wii U and featuring platforms such as Netflix and Hulu, Starlight Fun Centers offer online access to family-friendly video games, movies and other programs through mobile entertainment units that can go anywhere throughout OIC. Through access to such popular games as Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Madden NFL, NBA 2k13 and more, the Fun Center helps combat boredom and provide a great relief for kids and families at a trying time. At OIC, volunteers will bring the Fun Center directly to patients in the waiting areas or wherever they can maximize a child’s joy and minimize a child’s fear.

“The Starlight Fun Center is an incredible and unique tool that helps turn a sick or injured child’s pain, fear and stress into smiles and laughter by providing them with the best in entertainment, education and one-of-a-kind experiences,” says OIC CEO Anthony Scaduto, M.D. “Their belief that all children deserve to enjoy the magic, wonder and happiness of childhood mirrors our mission of helping children grow well and play well; so we are thrilled and thankful to the Starlight Children’s Foundation for this generous gift.”

Starlight programs are currently in use throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and over the past 35 years have positively impacted more than 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill or injured children.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children, OIC receives more than 70,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

