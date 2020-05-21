New Stewart's Shop in Glens Falls is Open: A Sign That We're Carefully Returning to Normal

If you live around the Glens Falls area, you've probably been watching the progress of the new shop across the street. The old Time Warner building is gone and in its place stands a beautiful new Stewart's Shop. Due to COVID-19, the project was put on a brief pause, but we are happy to report it is is now open!

This new shop has gas (HUGE improvement) and you can get diesel and non-ethanol gas for your boat and lawn mower here now!

Although there is no inside seating allowed for the time being, when dining is permitted again, the new shop will feature 4 1/2 booths for lots of seating and and 2 bathrooms with an expanded layout and additional parking and outside seating. There is a beverage bar with Pepsi® products and the most exciting new feature is perhaps the Beer Cave. It will be stocked and ready to go for all your adult beverage needs; some even use it as a nice spot to cool off on a hot summer day. The transformation is truly amazing! See the changes for yourself:



Stop in and see us, there's pizza, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and plenty of snacks and beverages to power you through your day. And don't forget the ice cream, there's a $1 off all half gallons (starting on 5/25/20), now that's a steal!

SAVINGS ALL MONTH:

Specials Include: (valid from 5/25/20 - 6/28/20)

$1 off any gallon or 2 half gallons of milk

$1 off any half gallon of ice cream

$1 off any 16″ whole pizza

$1 off any ice cream treat at the cone counter

.50 cents off a dozen eggs

.50 cents off Stewart's 20 oz. Soda or any 16 oz. or 20 oz. Stewart's Refresher

Although our aggressive construction has been slowed down, we are happy to keep business going and we're certainly keeping our contractors busy with plenty of new Stewart's Shops and remodels throughout New York state.

Here's the 2020 construction plan for the remainder of the year:

NEW Shop: New Windsor, Orange County- June 2020

Port Henry, NY- July 2020

State Street Schenectady, NY - August 2020

Rotterdam, NY- Fall 2020

NEW Shop: Clifton Park, NY- Fall 2020

New Karner Rd. Albany, NY-Fall 2020

Schodack, NY- Fall 2020

Helderberg, NY- Fall 2020

Indian Lake, NY - Fall 2020

Esperance, NY - Fall 2020

Spier Falls Rd Moreau, NY - Fall 2020

New Paltz- Fall 2020

Everett Rd. Albany, NY - Fall 2020

NEW Shop: West Bridge, Catskill, NY Fall 2020

Northline Rd. Ballston Spa, NY - December 2020

We think Ethan said it best with his enthusiasm for the new Ridge Street shop!