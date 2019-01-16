New Strategic Partnership to Streamline Financing for Retailers and Better Serve Customers

STORIS, the leading Unified Commerce Solution provider to the home
furnishings industry, and Snap Finance, a Utah-based innovator in
lease-to-own financing, have partnered to enable retailers to better
meet the credit needs of customers at the point of sale.
The partnership provides furniture retailers a streamlined, integrated
point of sale solution that will allow retailers currently using STORIS
point of sale software solutions to offer their customers Snap Finance’s
flexible no-credit financing.
“Partnering with financial services companies, such as Snap Finance,
enables STORIS’ home furnishings retailers to offer additional options
to serve more customers,” said Marybeth Feeney, STORIS director of
application development. “Integrating Snap Finance with our Finance
Queue offers extended credit options and expedites the approval process.”
Badcock & More Home Furniture, a Furniture Today Top 100 retailer, is
among the first to take advantage of this new partnership, rolling out
the integration to Snap Finance through the STORIS Finance Queue across
their 300+ locations.
“Adding Snap Finance as an additional credit option for our customers
has been a positive experience for us, and our initial results are very
encouraging,” said Dave Gonyea, SVP of credit services and AR management
at Badcock. “Snap Finance is very customer focused, which aligns nicely
with our values, and they work together with us as true partners. The
support they have provided from a relationship standpoint has exceeded
our expectations.”
With flexible options and a 100-day cash payoff, Snap Finance provides a
unique approach to consumer financing. Using a proprietary artificial
intelligence platform, Snap Finance approves up to 80 percent of
consumers unable to secure traditional financing.
“Our mission is to provide a better option for as many people as
possible who may not qualify for traditional financing,” Snap Finance
CEO Matt Hawkins said.
In addition to providing more options and greater flexibility, the
partnership will also maximize revenue for retailers.
“Partnering with STORIS exemplifies our mutual commitment to making
things as easy as possible for both retailers and consumers alike,” Snap
Finance Executive Vice President Ryan Slobodian said.
Adding Snap’s industry-leading capital funding capacity, rigorous
compliance infrastructure, world-class support teams, and unmatched data
science-based decisioning platform to a streamlined integration will
create a turnkey mechanism for maximizing customer-focused revenue
growth.
About Snap Finance
Snap Finance is a Utah-based innovator in delivering fast, flexible, and
friendly lease-to-own financing. As the largest independently owned
lease-financing company, Snap Finance serves more than 12,000 eCommerce
and brick-and-mortar merchants in the tire, furniture, and mattress
industries. The company is revolutionizing access to financing through
its proprietary artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping as
many credit disadvantaged people as possible. Founded in 2012, Snap
Finance is headquartered in the tech hub of Salt Lake City. For more
information, visit snapfinance.com.
About STORIS
Founded in 1989, STORIS continues to be the leading provider of Retail
Software Solutions and Services to the home furnishings industry. Over
400 clients utilize STORIS’ Unified Commerce Solution, which includes
point of sale, eCommerce, mobile POS, CXM, inventory management,
merchandising, kiosk, business intelligence, supply chain management,
accounting, and more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005771/en/