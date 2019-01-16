Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Strategic Partnership to Streamline Financing for Retailers and Better Serve Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:31pm EST

Snap Finance and STORIS partner to provide streamlined and integrated financing at the point of sale

STORIS, the leading Unified Commerce Solution provider to the home furnishings industry, and Snap Finance, a Utah-based innovator in lease-to-own financing, have partnered to enable retailers to better meet the credit needs of customers at the point of sale.

The partnership provides furniture retailers a streamlined, integrated point of sale solution that will allow retailers currently using STORIS point of sale software solutions to offer their customers Snap Finance’s flexible no-credit financing.

“Partnering with financial services companies, such as Snap Finance, enables STORIS’ home furnishings retailers to offer additional options to serve more customers,” said Marybeth Feeney, STORIS director of application development. “Integrating Snap Finance with our Finance Queue offers extended credit options and expedites the approval process.”

Badcock & More Home Furniture, a Furniture Today Top 100 retailer, is among the first to take advantage of this new partnership, rolling out the integration to Snap Finance through the STORIS Finance Queue across their 300+ locations.

“Adding Snap Finance as an additional credit option for our customers has been a positive experience for us, and our initial results are very encouraging,” said Dave Gonyea, SVP of credit services and AR management at Badcock. “Snap Finance is very customer focused, which aligns nicely with our values, and they work together with us as true partners. The support they have provided from a relationship standpoint has exceeded our expectations.”

With flexible options and a 100-day cash payoff, Snap Finance provides a unique approach to consumer financing. Using a proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Snap Finance approves up to 80 percent of consumers unable to secure traditional financing.

“Our mission is to provide a better option for as many people as possible who may not qualify for traditional financing,” Snap Finance CEO Matt Hawkins said.

In addition to providing more options and greater flexibility, the partnership will also maximize revenue for retailers.

“Partnering with STORIS exemplifies our mutual commitment to making things as easy as possible for both retailers and consumers alike,” Snap Finance Executive Vice President Ryan Slobodian said.

Adding Snap’s industry-leading capital funding capacity, rigorous compliance infrastructure, world-class support teams, and unmatched data science-based decisioning platform to a streamlined integration will create a turnkey mechanism for maximizing customer-focused revenue growth.

About Snap Finance

Snap Finance is a Utah-based innovator in delivering fast, flexible, and friendly lease-to-own financing. As the largest independently owned lease-financing company, Snap Finance serves more than 12,000 eCommerce and brick-and-mortar merchants in the tire, furniture, and mattress industries. The company is revolutionizing access to financing through its proprietary artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping as many credit disadvantaged people as possible. Founded in 2012, Snap Finance is headquartered in the tech hub of Salt Lake City. For more information, visit snapfinance.com.

About STORIS

Founded in 1989, STORIS continues to be the leading provider of Retail Software Solutions and Services to the home furnishings industry. Over 400 clients utilize STORIS’ Unified Commerce Solution, which includes point of sale, eCommerce, mobile POS, CXM, inventory management, merchandising, kiosk, business intelligence, supply chain management, accounting, and more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz  LLP is investigating  securities fraud claims on behalf of all shareholders of  Uxin Limited 
GL
03:55pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus
BU
03:55pNatural Remedies Supports ABC's Adopt-an-Herb Program through Licorice Adoption
GL
03:54pKIA MOTORS : Hyundai, Kia issue new U.S. recall of 168,000 vehicles for fire risks
RE
03:54pSQUARE : How to Cook Up a Great Restaurant Floor Plan
PU
03:53pVoelker Litigation Group Secures $9 Million Jury Verdict in Chicago Women's Rights Case
GL
03:52pZeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Celebrates 99 Years of Service with the Induction of Founder Viola Tyler Goings' Daughter, Wynona Kidd
PR
03:51pT MOBILE US : U.S. investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft - WSJ
RE
03:50pU.S. INVESTIGATING HUAWEI FOR ALLEGED TRADE SECRET THEFT : Wsj
RE
03:50pUNITED SITE SERVICES : Names New CEO and CFO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.