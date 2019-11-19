New Study: 30 Million Pounds of Cannabis Produced in the U.S.

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics, and business intelligence for the cannabis industry, releases The U.S. Cannabis Cultivation Report: 2019 Legal and Illicit Output by State. The report estimates and projects the total volume of cannabis produced in the U.S. and provides details on individual state markets.

“With over half of U.S. cannabis production coming from unregulated markets, and amidst public safety concerns over contaminated and untested product supply, regulators and policymakers are in need of trusted information to make informed decisions on the future of the industry,” said New Frontier Data CEO Giadha Aguirre De Carcer. “Understanding how much supply exists and where it is coming from will help shape a better and safer environment for consumers.”

The objective of this report is to provide analysts, operators, investors and policymakers a fact-based forecast for the legal and illicit cannabis markets in the U.S., with the level of detail necessary to understand total supply down to the state across indoor, greenhouse and outdoor production.

This new study finds that:

Total legal and illicit output is forecasted to grow to 34.4 million pounds by 2025, assuming no additional states transition into the legal regulated space

California will illegally export an estimated 12,717,133 pounds of cannabis in 2019

New York will illegally import an estimated 1,568,200 pounds of cannabis in 2019

44% of U.S cannabis cultivation operations are outdoor

California, Washington and Colorado lead in total legal cannabis produced in 2019

The study is available for free download via the Equio® online portal – Free Trial Here.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005729/en/