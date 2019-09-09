Log in
New Study Confirms Broadcast TV Stations as Leading Source of News Coverage for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Dorian

09/09/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

For the Southeastern Coast, TV Stations Serve as the Most Trusted News Source and Lifeline During First Major Hurricane of 2019

TVB, the not-for-profit trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry, today released a proprietary Hurricane Dorian Media Usage Study conducted by Dynata, a global expert in online market research data. The exclusive analysis revealed that local communities overwhelmingly chose local broadcast TV stations as their preferred news source for storm coverage over all other media.

Steve Lanzano, TVB President and CEO, stated, “Local communities continue to rely on their local broadcast TV stations to deliver up-to-the-minute and potentially life-saving coverage in times of emergency. As Hurricane Dorian approached the Southeastern coast of the Unites States, the unpredictability of the first major storm of the season created an urgent need for reliable, real-time local reporting on everything from mandatory evacuation orders to storm preparation. Data from the Hurricane Dorian Media Usage Study revealed that local communities overwhelmingly chose TV station news over all other resources to deliver the most accurate weather coverage and critical safety information they need.”

TVB commissioned Dynata, a global expert in online market research, to survey 861 respondents about their media consumption habits related to Hurricane Dorian. Interviews began on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, and concluded Thursday, September 5th. Key insights from the study include:

  • News Sources: 84% of respondents used TV station news for information about Hurricane Dorian.
  • Time Spent: At 3 hours and 24 minutes, respondents spent more time with local broadcast TV than any other source, more than twice than the time spent with the second and third highest platforms, network TV and social media, respectively.
  • Information Source for Hurricane preparation: 75% of respondents chose broadcast TV for information when preparing to face severe weather.
  • Trust: 94% of respondents agreed that local TV news was the most trusted, while TV station news websites and apps were the second most trusted source at 88%. Social media was the least trusted at 57%.

Get more information about the Hurricane Dorian Media Usage Study here: https://www.tvb.org/Public/Research/SevereWeatherMediaUsageStudies/HurricaneDorian.aspx


© Business Wire 2019
