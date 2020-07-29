Log in
New Study Finds Clinical Decision Support Tools Improve Diagnostic Accuracy and Patient Satisfaction

07/29/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Research from LEO Innovation Lab and VisualDx Points to Decision Support Technology as Key for Bolstering Patient Experience and Diagnosis in Skin Conditions

A recent feasibility study conducted in collaboration between LEO Innovation Lab, VisualDx, and the German Association of Dermatological Prevention found, for the first time, a 34% increase in diagnostic accuracy by general practitioners (GPs) who use technology to assist in patient diagnosis in skin conditions, while at the same time improving patient satisfaction.

If widely adopted across the healthcare industry, clinical decision support tools may empower GPs to improve their capabilities and accuracy within dermatology. The support technology could arguably free up time for dermatologists to focus on more severe cases. Not only does diagnostic accuracy increase substantially with the use of digital tools to support diagnosing, but patients are also more satisfied with the consultations when GPs actively use such a tool.

This is the first time research has indicated that GPs who make use of a digital support tool for differential diagnosis, compared with those who do not, are more successful in diagnosing correctly across a variety of different skin conditions. In this feasibility study, the researchers looked into the level of accuracy of the diagnosis and patient satisfaction in primary care where GPs used a digital support tool compared with standard consultations. The clinical decision support tool used in this research was supplied by VisualDx.

Patients Appreciate Being Involved in Their Care

Patient satisfaction is an important indicator of healthcare quality, and it remains an important goal for optimal treatment outcomes to reduce the level of misdiagnoses and improper treatment.

The results of this study show that significantly more patients who were diagnosed with support from the diagnosing tool were satisfied with the level of involvement from the GP compared to a standard consultation. This was mainly due to the GPs using the diagnosing tool to support and argue for the chosen diagnosis.

“We are encouraged by these findings as they demonstrate a benefit not only to clinical diagnosis, but also for patient engagement,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO and Co-founder of VisualDx. “For 20 years, we have advocated for a shared decision-making process with decision support in the exam room. This study is evidence of our hypothesis that GPs using technology with patients can be empowering to the doctor-patient relationship. Augmenting knowledge in the exam room can benefit both diagnostic accuracy and patient engagement simultaneously.”

Diagnostic Accuracy Can Relieve Pressure on Dermatologists

The findings of this study highlight the potential of digital diagnostic tools that may assist GPs in diagnosing skin conditions correctly. Not only is the diagnostic precision increased with the use of a digital assist, the patients are also more satisfied with the involvement by the doctor enabled by the tool.

The research team found that if implemented in the healthcare system, the support tool will enable GPs to diagnose more correctly and as a consequence minimize the number of referrals to specialists. This would arguably free up time for dermatologists to focus on more severe patients that require full attention by a specialist.

The full study, “Improved patient satisfaction and diagnostic accuracy in skin diseases with a Visual Clinical Decision Support System - a feasibility study with general practitioners,” is published on PLOS ONE. To speak with the team behind this research, please contact Lindsey Honig at lhonig@ariamarketing.com.

About LEO Innovation Lab

In 2015 LEO Innovation Lab was established as an independent innovation unit of Denmark’s oldest pharmaceutical company, LEO Pharma. The need for an innovation unit was based on the recognition that the future challenges of healthcare go beyond what traditional pharma can address. Since its establishment, LEO Innovation Lab has been developing digital solutions to improve the lives of people living with chronic skin conditions.

LEO Innovation Lab addresses global healthcare challenges with digital technology designed to alleviate specific pain points experienced by patients or doctors within chronic skin diseases. To cater to the unmet needs of patients, the work of the innovation lab is focused on digitizing all stages of clinical trials and leveraging machine-learning technology to diagnose skin conditions to a high degree of accuracy in order to speed up and facilitate treatment of patients.

Learn more at leoinnovationlab.com.

About VisualDx

VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision making and reduce diagnostic errors. Learn more at www.visualdx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
