New Study Finds Cloud-Native Patch Management Saves Industry Billions Over Legacy Alternatives

Sedulo Group Report Shows Automated, Cloud-Native Patch Management Could Save the Industry More Than $1 Billion Per Quarter Based on Legacy Patching TCO

A new report from Sedulo Group demonstrates organizations could recoup their share of more than $1 billion per quarter by moving away from legacy solutions to cloud-native patch management and endpoint hardening.

The report, titled 2020 TCO Study of Microsoft WSUS & SCCM, shows organizations using Microsoft endpoint management for patching and hardening spend nearly 2x as much as organizations using SaaS-based patch management platforms like Automox. Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and Microsoft Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) currently manage over 175 million endpoints and cost organizations more than $625 million per month to manage versus a cloud-native approach.

The report defines the hidden costs of legacy patching, analyzing several factors that can impact TCO such as the hardware, software, licensing, training, and personnel unique to an organization. Based on this analysis, the hardware requirements and operational costs for WSUS and SCCM have the ability to push the total organizational cost burden to over $6.6 million, or $11 per endpoint per month for typical customers. The report found that the most significant cost savings were prevalent in “scenarios where multiple OS are in use, or workforces consist of heavily virtualized or entirely remote-based staff.”

The report highlights that “selecting a SaaS-based patch management solution over a legacy provider minimizes the risk of financial impact.” Cloud-native patching and endpoint hardening platforms reduce the impact of unplanned expenses and the total cost burden over time while providing greater value than WSUS or SCCM solutions by being able to rapidly deploy patches and easily meet the security needs of remote and hybrid workforces.

“Many organizations lack the ability to properly manage endpoints and are often paying too much for tools that simply cannot deliver enough value,” said Automox CEO and founder Jay Prassl. “This WSUS and SCCM vs Cloud-Native Patch Management Study puts a spotlight on the cost burden that on-premise patching solutions create, and how making the switch to a cloud-native platform enables cost savings, increased capabilities, and the scalability today’s ever-changing businesses need to properly secure their workforces.”

Automox is the most recommended cloud-native endpoint security solution per Software Advice. The Company’s modern cloud-native platform enables security and IT teams to automate the fundamentals of endpoint hardening and management, resulting in a reduction of their corporate attack surface by up to 80%. This approach not only makes corporate infrastructure more resilient to attack, but it also dramatically reduces alert fatigue common in downstream endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools and seamlessly supports remote workforce security.

Automox will be hosting a webinar, “WSUS/SCCM vs Automox: Total Cost of Ownership Study,” on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 AM MT. The webinar will offer an in-depth look into the report and provide supporting data to help organizations intelligently compare and determine the total cost of ownership of on-premises versus cloud-native patch management and endpoint hardening solutions. Register online here.

To download Automox and Sedulo Group’s 2020 TCO Study of WSUS & SCCM, please visit: automox.com/lp/2020-WSUS-TCO-study.

To learn more about how Automox empowers organizations to accelerate cyber resiliency, visit www.automox.com.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native cyber hygiene platform that empowers organizations to reduce their exploitable attack surface by eliminating the vulnerabilities that adversaries target most. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox improves cyber resilience through foundational system hardening by automating the enforcement of critical patches, software updates, security configurations and custom scripting across diverse endpoint environments. Automox enables both IT and SecOps teams to better anticipate and respond to threats by dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes to harden their endpoints - whether they are on-prem, in the cloud, or on the move. www.automox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005966/en/