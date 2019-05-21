New Study Investigates Safety and Efficacy of Cook Medical's Hemospray® in Treating Nonvariceal Lower GI Bleeds

A new, multicenter study on Cook Medical’s Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat device was published in the April 2019 edition of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The prospective, nonrandomized, Cook sponsored study was conducted at 4 tertiary care centers in Canada and involved 50 patients with a total of 52 active bleeding sites in the lower gastrointestinal tract. The study showed that the use of Hemospray demonstrated a more than 98% successful hemostasis rate, while the 30-day rebleeding rate was 10%. These results provide support for the safety of hemostatic powder when used to treat patients with gastrointestinal bleeding in the lower GI tract.1

“The new data further demonstrates the potential for applications of Hemospray to treat patients with GI bleeds, wherever they occur,” said Barry Slowey, vice president of Cook Medical’s Endoscopy business.

The study, titled “Successful hemostasis of active lower GI bleeding using a hemostatic powder as monotherapy, combination therapy, or rescue therapy,” was authored by Lawrence Hookey, MD; Alan Barkun, MD; Richard Sultanian, MD; and Robert Bailey, MD. They concluded that the hemostatic powder is a “safe and effective option for patients with lower GI bleeding of varying causes, and in particular, postpolypectomy hemorrhage.” Hemospray was found to be effective when used as monotherapy, in combination with other treatment and as a rescue therapy.1

Hemospray is an inert, bentonite powder developed for endoscopic hemostasis and is used for hemostasis of nonvariceal gastrointestinal bleeding. To read the study, visit Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. For more information about Hemospray and other endoscopy products, visit hemospray.cookmedical.com or cookmedical.com/endoscopy.

Dr. Hookey, Dr. Barkun, and Dr. Sultanian are paid consultants for Cook Medical.

Dr. Bailey is not a paid consultant for Cook Medical.

1. Hookey L, Barkun A, Sultanian R, Bailey, R., 2018, et al. Successful hemostasis of active lower GI bleeding using a hemostatic powder as monotherapy, combination therapy, or rescue therapy, Gastrointest Endosc. 2019;89(4):865-871. doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gie.2018.10.029.

