New Study Investigates Safety and Efficacy of Cook Medical's Hemospray® in Treating Nonvariceal Lower GI Bleeds

A new, multicenter study on Cook Medical’s Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat
device was published in the April 2019 edition of Gastrointestinal
Endoscopy. The prospective, nonrandomized, Cook sponsored study
was conducted at 4 tertiary care centers in Canada and involved 50
patients with a total of 52 active bleeding sites in the lower
gastrointestinal tract. The study showed that the use of Hemospray
demonstrated a more than 98% successful hemostasis rate, while the
30-day rebleeding rate was 10%. These results provide support for the
safety of hemostatic powder when used to treat patients with
gastrointestinal bleeding in the lower GI tract.1
“The new data further demonstrates the potential for applications of
Hemospray to treat patients with GI bleeds, wherever they occur,” said
Barry Slowey, vice president of Cook Medical’s Endoscopy business.
The study, titled “Successful hemostasis of active lower GI bleeding
using a hemostatic powder as monotherapy, combination therapy, or rescue
therapy,” was authored by Lawrence Hookey, MD; Alan Barkun, MD;
Richard Sultanian, MD; and Robert Bailey, MD. They concluded that the
hemostatic powder is a “safe and effective option for patients with
lower GI bleeding of varying causes, and in particular, postpolypectomy
hemorrhage.” Hemospray was found to be effective when used as
monotherapy, in combination with other treatment and as a rescue therapy.1
Hemospray is an inert, bentonite powder developed for endoscopic
hemostasis and is used for hemostasis of nonvariceal gastrointestinal
bleeding. To read the study, visit Gastrointestinal
Endoscopy. For more information about Hemospray and other endoscopy
products, visit hemospray.cookmedical.com
or cookmedical.com/endoscopy.
Dr. Hookey, Dr. Barkun, and Dr. Sultanian are paid consultants for
Cook Medical.
Dr. Bailey is not a paid consultant for Cook Medical.
