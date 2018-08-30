New Study Offers Insight on Outsourcing IT Services

Gulf Breeze, Florida, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ntiva, Inc., an AppRiver partner, announced earlier this month the release of a new research study, “8 Experts on Outsourcing IT for Strategic Advantage.”



The study features interviews with eight IT leaders who have figured out the right balance between focusing on the fundamentals and spending time on more strategic initiatives that deliver real business value - and how they did it.

Ntiva, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) that offers IT services and support to commercial and nonprofit businesses, joined forces with Mighty Guides to produce the resource targeted at IT professionals who are looking for new approaches to managing ever-increasing demands on their organization.

“IT teams are having a huge challenge trying to keep up with the day-to-day IT support, let alone stay on top of fast changing technologies,” said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva, Inc. “We sponsored this Mighty Guide to share the expert opinions of IT leaders who have turned to MSPs in order to free up their IT teams and focus more on strategic initiatives.”

With managed IT services predicted to grow nearly 11 percent in the next five years, this study will help those looking to make the switch answer the following questions:

What areas should a mid-size company consider outsourcing?

What are the benefits of working with an MSP?

How do you ensure partnership with an MSP will work?

To discover new ways of thinking about how to best utilize the talents of your internal IT team while meeting strategic goals of your business, download the study today: https://bit.ly/2MuiPfK

About AppRiver

AppRiver provides cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services to over 60,000 companies worldwide. Launched in 2002, the company uses advanced proprietary technology and machine learning in combination with expert human analysts to block phishing, spear-phishing, business email compromise, and other forms of malware before they reach customer networks. AppRiver also provides web-based malware protection, email encryption, secure archiving, and email continuity solutions. Recognizing that user email is the largest area of vulnerability, AppRiver established itself among the world’s top providers of Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange solutions. All services are offered on a pay-as-you-go basis and are backed by award-winning 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care® customer service. AppRiver is headquartered in Gulf Breeze, Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, Canada, Switzerland and Spain. For more information, please visit www.appriver.com.

About Ntiva, Inc.

Ntiva is a trusted Managed IT and Cloud Services provider that offers IT services and support to businesses of all types, building and maintaining infrastructure, securing networks, and providing strategic technology expertise. Our team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships we build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva’s ultimate objective is to help our clients leverage their technology investments to improve their business performance. For more information visit http://www.ntiva.com

