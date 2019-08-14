Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Study Shows Ignite by HatchTM Makes It Easier for Teachers to Support Kindergarten Readiness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

A recent study found the Ignite by Hatch eases the burdens of two common difficulties for early learning teachers; assessment and documentation.

Ignite is a new game-based teaching and assessment platform from Hatch Early Learning, created to make assessments more manageable for teachers and to help all students achieve kindergarten-readiness.

In an independent research study, teachers reported the content and developmental milestones in Ignite's games accurately measure learning and produce valid documentation and scoring for teachers. Those supports make it easier and less time-consuming to assess and document student learning, including essential school readiness skills.

"This study illustrates how Ignite's games improve the assessment process for teachers. And how using games with standards-based content will help prepare children for kindergarten," explains Ginny Norton, Hatch President. "That's welcome news for families and educators nationwide who want to ensure students have the skills necessary to start school successfully."

The study looked at 40 teachers and more than 500 children participating in Head Start, Public and Private School programs. Teachers were tasked with reviewing the content provided in Ignite's child facing games and were asked to give feedback on whether the experiences provided in the games were of value. Teachers were also asked if the 1-5 scale of targeted standards used in the games was appropriate for all children aged 28 months to 5 years old.

Overwhelmingly Positive Results

Teachers found that using Ignite's interactive games helped them accurately measure student learning and produce valid documentation and scoring.

  • 100% of teachers reported that Ignite's 1 to 5 rating scale is developmentally appropriate for all the experiences
  • 100% of teachers reported that using the Ignite platform would make their assessment process more meaningful

Teachers can't get enough of the games and hands-on experiences and want more! They were also thrilled that the content and experiences provided by Ignite's games were aligned to state, NAEYC, and Head Start standards.

"We're excited about these results," says Norton. "Research tells us when children begin school ready to learn, they are more likely to achieve academically. And academic success is connected to improved social, economic, and health outcomes. Things we all want for our children."

Explore this study: https://www.hatchearlylearning.com/resources/research.

Learn about Ignite by HatchTM
https://www.hatchearlylearning.com/technology/ignite-by-hatch


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pNHPCO Launches My Hospice Ambassadors Program
GL
12:48pMOTOROLA : 'Connected by Safety', Latin America Children Learning How to Identify and Respond to Emergencies
AQ
12:48pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches TV Service in Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, over New Fiber-to-the-Premises Network > Consolidated Communications
AQ
12:46pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc.
BU
12:46pUnited Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclinical Bone Application of HemoStyp®
GL
12:46pTHE DVI GROUP : Named on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
12:44pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc
BU
12:44pInvestigation of Farfetch Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:42pVALLIANZ : Posts Net Profit Of US$1.1 Million For 1QFY2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group