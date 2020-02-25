New Suite Meals by Club Wyndham Culinary Series Inspires Travelers to Get Cooking with Recipes Created by Favorite Local Chefs

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Wyndham, the world's largest vacation club with more than 100 resorts around the world, has partnered with renowned chefs from around the U.S. to create Suite Meals by Club Wyndham™, a digital culinary series featuring destination-inspired recipes that travelers can recreate while exploring a new city. The series features simple and delicious recipes that families can prepare right in their vacation club suite, crafted by James Beard Award nominated chef Julie Petrakis from Orlando, Florida; Portland's Chef of the Year Karl Holl from Oregon, and junior chef Gabriel Paredes from Austin, Texas.

Having a fully-equipped kitchen is one of the top amenities guests enjoy about their vacation club membership, in fact, sixty-five per cent of club members cook while on vacation. With a dedicated, mobile-first website featuring the chefs' recipes, how-to videos and gorgeous photography of the final dishes, along with in-suite recipe cards, guests will be able to recreate the featured dishes at Club Wyndham Austin, WorldMark – Portland Waterfront Park and Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort. Vacation club suites at Club Wyndham resorts offer spacious condo-style accommodations, featuring separate living and dining areas, bedrooms, and kitchens or kitchenettes, equipped with all the tools needed to whip up a quick meal before setting out to explore. The Suite Meals by Club Wyndham recipes were crafted using local ingredients and all of the kitchen tools that are available in vacation club suites, ensuring travelers have everything needed to create a chef-approved dish.

"Club Wyndham is all about inspiring families to live their travel bucket list, and trying new flavors is a big part of discovering a new city," said Lori Gustafson, SVP of Brand Strategy for Wyndham Destinations. "This new culinary series combines the first-hand, local experiences our vacation club members crave when exploring a new destination, while embracing the digital-first environment our travelers live in."

Featured Chefs

Julie Petrakis is at the forefront of Orlando's growing food movement. Her restaurants, The Ravenous Pig, Cask & Larder and The Polite Pig, have received numerous accolades, including five James Beard Award nominations for "Best Chef: South." With her recipes at Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort, Petrakis aimed to provide family-friendly dishes that everyone can enjoy while taking a break from a busy day at the theme parks. Featured recipes include a pimento cheese breakfast sandwich, Florida-style shrimp & grits, and a grilled honey-Dijon pork chop salad that guests can cook up in the resort's lakeside patio areas.

Gabriel Paredes is a talented 15-year old junior chef from Austin. At his young age, Paredes has already traveled the world to continue fueling his culinary journey, and has been mentored by award-winning chef David Bull. His featured recipes at Club Wyndham Austin focus on the city's diverse flavors, and include breakfast 'migas' tacos, grilled B.B.Q. chicken pizza and a Texas B.L.G.

Karl Holl, a Portland-based chef and farmer, was named PDX Monthly's 2018 Chef of the Year for his outstanding work at downtown restaurant Park Avenue Fine Wines and catering company Spätzle & Speck. Known for his hyper-local approach to the farm-to-table movement, chef Karl wants to inspire all visitors to explore the local farmers market and take advantage of city's fresh produce, with recipes featuring blueberry pancakes and yogurt bowls with local honey for breakfast, wild Oregon mushroom chicken and noodles and a grilled flat iron steak salad.

Club Wyndham celebrates a lifetime of adventure by helping vacation club owners unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. With access to more than 220 resorts in a variety of destinations that offer more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel, Club Wyndham gives its owners the chance to check off the next adventure on their bucket lists. Multi-bedroom suites come complete with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers, and outdoor grills to sample the local cuisine.

For additional information, visit SuiteMealsbyClubWyndham.com

Club Wyndham is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 200 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

