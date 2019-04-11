New Survey Reveals Great Strides in Cloud Integration and Adoption as Organizations Look to Streamline Operational Management Costs

The second annual cloud
usage survey conducted by data virtualization leader Denodo
finds cloud adoption gaining momentum, as 36 percent of organizations
are currently in the process of migrating to the cloud while close to 20
percent consider themselves to be in the advanced stages of
implementation. Due to the number of ways data is stored and the amount
of time it takes to migrate these sources to the cloud, hybrid cloud is
the most common and popular architecture (46 percent) followed by
private cloud, multi-cloud and public cloud respectively. Surveying 201
business executives and IT professionals from a diverse group of
technical backgrounds, organizations are adopting cloud computing in an
effort to become more agile, lower IT costs, and have the ability to
scale.
The top cloud providers for 2018 have maintained their positions with
AWS leading the pack (67 percent) followed by Microsoft Azure (60
percent) and Google Cloud (26 percent). Businesses are leveraging these
providers to support BI and analytics, followed by data lake formation
and hybrid integration for AWS and data warehouse and hybrid integration
for Azure.
In terms of services offered, data warehouse modernization and data
lakes are common migration use cases, as the center of data gravity
slowly concentrates around the cloud. The full and complimentary report
is available here.
While cloud adoption is on the rise, it’s not without its challenges as
security remains the top concern (52 percent) followed by managing and
tracking cloud spend (44 percent) and a lack of cloud skills (32
percent). Despite these concerns, four out of ten said they would
re-factor or re-architect their applications to take advantage of cloud
computing. Containers are gaining in importance, with Docker containers
being the most used (31 percent) followed by Kubernetes (21 percent).
Finally, interest in cloud marketplaces continued to grow as nearly
three out of five (59 percent) expressed interest in these pay-as-you-go
subscription models, followed by their ability to support
self-serviceability (48 percent) and a lower cost of entry (40 percent).
With a mix of on-premises and cloud-based data sources and types, many
businesses are turning to data
virtualization (DV) solutions to take advantage of the agility and
flexibility that the cloud provides, and to ensure business
professionals can apply the data found in these growing mixed
environments. As a real-time, agile, data integration methodology, DV
provides a logical view of all enterprise data without having to
replicate information into a physical repository, which saves
organizations time, money, and resources.
“While organizations continue to adopt cloud solutions at a fast pace,
they soon realize that the migration of critical enterprise information
resources is a challenge due to today’s complex, big data landscape,”
said Ravi Shankar, CMO, Denodo. “Using data virtualization, businesses
alleviate these pain points by building a data services architecture
that allows them to gain the maximum benefits from their data and take
advantage of cloud modernization, analytics, and hybrid data fabric.”
About the Study
The results from the 2019 Cloud Adoption survey highlights where firms
are in their cloud adoption journey. The latest survey was fielded
online in January 2019 with 201 executives and IT professionals from a
diverse group of technical people, including enterprise architects, data
architects, IT heads of department, such as Head of Analytics or BI
Director, and some VP/CTO level responding.
