New Survey Reveals Great Strides in Cloud Integration and Adoption as Organizations Look to Streamline Operational Management Costs

The second annual cloud usage survey conducted by data virtualization leader Denodo finds cloud adoption gaining momentum, as 36 percent of organizations are currently in the process of migrating to the cloud while close to 20 percent consider themselves to be in the advanced stages of implementation. Due to the number of ways data is stored and the amount of time it takes to migrate these sources to the cloud, hybrid cloud is the most common and popular architecture (46 percent) followed by private cloud, multi-cloud and public cloud respectively. Surveying 201 business executives and IT professionals from a diverse group of technical backgrounds, organizations are adopting cloud computing in an effort to become more agile, lower IT costs, and have the ability to scale.

The top cloud providers for 2018 have maintained their positions with AWS leading the pack (67 percent) followed by Microsoft Azure (60 percent) and Google Cloud (26 percent). Businesses are leveraging these providers to support BI and analytics, followed by data lake formation and hybrid integration for AWS and data warehouse and hybrid integration for Azure.

In terms of services offered, data warehouse modernization and data lakes are common migration use cases, as the center of data gravity slowly concentrates around the cloud. The full and complimentary report is available here.

While cloud adoption is on the rise, it’s not without its challenges as security remains the top concern (52 percent) followed by managing and tracking cloud spend (44 percent) and a lack of cloud skills (32 percent). Despite these concerns, four out of ten said they would re-factor or re-architect their applications to take advantage of cloud computing. Containers are gaining in importance, with Docker containers being the most used (31 percent) followed by Kubernetes (21 percent). Finally, interest in cloud marketplaces continued to grow as nearly three out of five (59 percent) expressed interest in these pay-as-you-go subscription models, followed by their ability to support self-serviceability (48 percent) and a lower cost of entry (40 percent).

With a mix of on-premises and cloud-based data sources and types, many businesses are turning to data virtualization (DV) solutions to take advantage of the agility and flexibility that the cloud provides, and to ensure business professionals can apply the data found in these growing mixed environments. As a real-time, agile, data integration methodology, DV provides a logical view of all enterprise data without having to replicate information into a physical repository, which saves organizations time, money, and resources.

“While organizations continue to adopt cloud solutions at a fast pace, they soon realize that the migration of critical enterprise information resources is a challenge due to today’s complex, big data landscape,” said Ravi Shankar, CMO, Denodo. “Using data virtualization, businesses alleviate these pain points by building a data services architecture that allows them to gain the maximum benefits from their data and take advantage of cloud modernization, analytics, and hybrid data fabric.”

About the Study

The results from the 2019 Cloud Adoption survey highlights where firms are in their cloud adoption journey. The latest survey was fielded online in January 2019 with 201 executives and IT professionals from a diverse group of technical people, including enterprise architects, data architects, IT heads of department, such as Head of Analytics or BI Director, and some VP/CTO level responding.

