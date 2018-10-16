New TDWI Research Report Explores How Organizations Are Modernizing their Data Environments

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI Research has released its newest Best Practices Report, Multiplatform Data Architectures. This original, survey-based report looks at how and why organizations are modernizing their data environments, by complementing traditional enterprise data and platforms with new ones for big data and the cloud. The report looks at the opportunities and challenges posed by modern data and its management, and it explores the scale, scope, complexity, and hybrid architectures of today’s data ecosystems and the mix of platforms and tools used.



According to the TDWI survey, multiplatform data architectures are known by a variety of names, such as distributed data architectures and hybrid data environments. Enterprises are clear about how they rank MDA goals. At the top of the list: enterprises are looking to get more business value from their data, whether in operations or analytics. They also want to expand their analytics into more advanced forms such as machine learning and AI. Eighty-three percent of respondents say that MDAs are extremely or moderately important to their organization’s data strategy success.

Report author Philip Russom, senior director of TDWI Research for data management, explains the potential benefits of MDAs. He notes that survey respondents had the highest hopes for MDA use for advanced analytics. “This is not a surprise given that one of the leading business goals relative to data today is to expand analytics programs from older approaches (OLAP and SQL-based practices) to newer ones (such as mining, statistics, machine learning, clustering, and graph).”

Self-service data practices can also benefit from MDAs, thanks to modern approaches to metadata and cataloging, plus more business-friendly tools. Because of new data management platforms, “users are executing an unprecedented amount of data exploration and discovery” without time-consuming aid from IT or data teams.

Russom also explores what’s holding enterprises back from realizing the benefits of MDAs, from concerns about governance (granting users access to more data) and data management (data integration and metadata management) to the lack of tech skills and poor data quality.

Report Highlights

This comprehensive report reveals:

Nearly six in ten respondents say that MDAs have improved their business results

Three quarters of respondents say that it is increasingly difficult to fit new data types and data sources into relational databases and other traditional platforms

The largest group of respondents are dealing with 10 to 99 TB of data today and expect that to grow to 10 terabytes or even 1 petabyte within three years

Russom also reveals which group within an organization owns and maintains MDAs, the job titles of people who create and manage MDAs, and how organizations hire and train for MDA skills.

This research was sponsored by Datometry, SAP, SQream Technologies, StreamSets, and Talend.

About the Author

Philip Russom, Ph.D., is senior director of TDWI Research for data management and is a well-known figure in data warehousing, integration, and quality, having published over 550 research reports, magazine articles, opinion columns, and speeches over a 20-year period. Before joining TDWI in 2005, Russom was an industry analyst covering data management at Forrester Research and Giga Information Group. He also ran his own business as an independent industry analyst and consultant, was a contributing editor with leading IT magazines, and a product manager at database vendors. His Ph.D. is from Yale. You can reach him at prussom@tdwi.org, @prussom on Twitter, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/philiprussom.

