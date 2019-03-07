New TEDA Stronger as Fusing of Finance, Industry and Lifestyle Takes Effect

The beginning of 2018 saw a plan put into action that was both at once
audacious and intuitive. It saw the merging of two of China's leading
lights in the world of business and internationalization. And it has set
the blueprint for further stimulating China's onward thrust into future
technology.
The deal to merge the Binhai CBD, at the core of Tianjin Free Trade Zone
(FTZ), with the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA)
industrial park was aimed at supercharging both.
Now, a year later, the strategy behind the move has been born out under
the leadership of Mr. Zheng Weiming, the former chairman of Binhai CBD
who became the new head of TEDA upon the merger.
“Bringing the free trade and city-hub elements closer to manufacturing
made sense for everyone. It should help unlock more higher-end
manufacturing and provide a better lifestyle offering,” said Mr. Zheng.
New priorities
TEDA was China’s oldest development park and for most of its existence
was the highest ranking. Now boosted by its bolted-on FTZ, the new
entity continues to be known as TEDA but is bigger and has a new
direction.
Mr. Zheng believes the 'new-TEDA dream' is coming to fruition. One of
his priorities is creating a new identity and culture in which
manufacturing is just one element among many.
This will see the southern part of the merged area developed in such a
way as to make it a great place to live and develop personally as well
as to work.
Some elements of this vision are already up and running – the
prestigious Juilliard School has opened its only campus outside the US
at TEDA (i.e. The Tianjin Juilliard School) and is set to open its doors
this year. Final-touch work is also underway on the Chow Tai Fook Binhai
Center, a landmark skyscraper for the area.
Other projects include the Binhai Cultural Center Park, the Wanda Mall
and the expansion of the Maple Leaf International School. New cultural
and sporting events include a marathon, a Summer Arts Festival, concerts
and an avenue dedicated to street art.
These initiatives are designed to help TEDA attract and retain talent.
TEDA has a raft of policies targeting top industrialists, tech experts
and entrepreneurs that also focus on the needs of their family members
and offspring.
“In the knowledge economy work and life can no longer be separated. If
we want to attract the smartest people we must be as much a hub of
culture and wellbeing as of manufacturing,” said Mr. Zheng.
Also noteworthy is the new TEDA’s 'one-map mindset' in its
smart-city-building endeavors. Mr. Zheng says the importance of the
region’s geo-information services in connecting all the dots – including
schools, hospitals, public transportation and administration buildings
-- and putting them into a smart grid “cannot be over-emphasized.”
Industrial-financial fusion
The other mega-merger effect has been seen in a trend known as
‘industrial-financial integration.’
Since around 2016, there’s been a marked departure in China from earlier
policies that sought to maintain a greater distance between financial
capital and industry. But with China's maturing market, authorities have
carefully encouraged greater industrial-financial integration in order
to better support the real economy.
This trend has seen big industrial conglomerates establishing in-house
financing groups in order to generate more flexible funding solutions.
Meanwhile, financial services providers have started offering product
portfolios targeted at specific industries and sectors. These range from
capital-raising solutions such as bonds and IPOS to corporate
restructuring, asset management, employee insurance, and deposit
services. At the same time, industrial capital investment in external
banks, financial and securities firms, funds and insurers has been on
the rise.
However, the new TEDA sets itself apart from other regions of China with
its leading expertise in piloting industrial-financial integration, as
well as the depth of its offerings.
In terms of capital-raising, TEDA has spearheaded a number of vehicles
that go above and beyond the mainstay model of bank lending. These
include VC funding; leasing; commercial factoring; subsidized IPOs -
both domestic and international; corporate bond issuance; and
asset-backed securitization.
Indeed, the figures bear this out. As of the end of 2018, TEDA had used
its unique industrial-focused financing mechanisms to help 80 large
SOEs. Of these, over 90% have collectively established a total of over
300 new financial arms or finance-related corporate entities in TEDA.
Meanwhile, TEDA has organized financial services providers into several
categories. These include FinTech; financial service providers with
special licenses or certificates; providers with expertise in
supply-chain finance; providers with expertise in cross-border business;
and entities specializing in fund management.
As many as ten working teams have thus far been established to
facilitate these financial service categories.
"This pattern of organization aims to promote what we refer to as the
three paramount principles of corporate services - industrial
specialized, optimized expertise, and full-service-orientation," says
Mr. Zhuge Zaiwang, the deputy chief of TEDA’s Financial Services Bureau.
TEDA is also serving as a trailblazer for other regions of China, as the
best practices it has helped develop can be duplicated widely.
One such case is that of Changjiu Group. The company's main business
lies in automobile value chain integration. However, it has a dedicated
financial arm - Tianjin Jiucheyue Supply Chain Management Co. This arm
offers a platform for advanced financial services for automobile
enterprises.
By utilizing big data, Internet of Things and Intelligent Connected
Vehicle (ICV) systems, Changjiu has seen its capital flow become highly
synchronized with its transaction and logistics flows.
This in turn has given it a deep set of expertise and knowledge when it
comes to the vertical auto industry, leading many banks and auto-finance
companies to come to TEDA to collaborate with Changjiu, as well as auto
manufacturers and dealers.
Another case is that of Haihe River Industry Fund Co, which has
developed a practice that applies a multiplier effect, allowing a single
government fund to have a ripple-effect that encourages more
market-based venture capital to invest in the most promising industries.
These include both new technology and more traditional industries.
The fund’s partner investors include Unigroup, which established a
12-billion-RMB joint fund with Haihe; a 10-billion-RMB fund with SMIC
International to fund ventures in public cloud, semiconducting and other
IT-related fields; a joint fund with Haier targeting advanced equipment
manufacturing, new-gen IT tech, new materials and healthcare; and a
10-billion-RMB fund with JD Group targeting smart logistics, robotics,
AI, intelligent manufacturing, smart city development and smart port
development. Total investments made by Haihe and its partners amount to
500 billion RMB.
Long-lasting and deep effect
The wider positive impacts of TEDA's approach to industrial-financial
integration may be harder to quantify, but are no less impressive. One
way is how it has helped spread the notion of integrating services into
a range of businesses and sectors.
One example is the port industry, which sees several sub-sectors
integrated, including seaport logistics and large-volume commodities
trading. These in turn are underpinned by relevant services such as
smart logistics-tech, innovative financial offerings, legal and
cross-border business expertise support. As in the case of Changjiu
Group, such integration produces synergies which can then attract a
range of related tenants to flock to TEDA.
What they get at TEDA is a service- and reform-oriented admin structure,
combined with a can-do attitude aimed at allowing the tenant
corporations to maximize their potential.
Indeed, another positive impact has been TEDA’s cemented status as a hub
for Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei enterprises. Mr. Zheng pointed out that it is
one of TEDA's in-built missions to serve the wider area around Tianjin,
Beijing and Hebei. He also hailed policy innovations for mobilizing
resources and strengths of the wider region.
"This triggers better input flows, collaborations and new innovations,"
Mr. Zheng said. "More importantly, it sees TEDA serve as a gateway to
the world for companies in the broader region.”
As such, against the backdrop of Binhai New Area striving to become the
‘equivalent of Shenzhen/Pudong in northern China’, advanced enterprises
from across the country and the wider world have created a thriving
ecosystem at TEDA.
In 2018, about 5,260 new tenant companies set up businesses in TEDA,
contributing to a collective registered-capital of 140 billion RMB and
1.1 billion USD FDI. They also helped increase the total number of TEDA
tenant companies to nearly 60,000. The region achieved 8.2% GDP growth
in 2018.
